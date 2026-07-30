SIMON BROWN: Your AI spend just got slashed

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In the same week that Kimi K3 was released, OpenAI’s ChatGPT-5.6 Sol (and another, more powerful, unnamed and unreleased model) broke out of its testing environment. It then promptly hacked Hugging Face … all so the ChatGPT model could pass an evaluation it was already passing. This sophisticated hack would have taken the best hackers weeks; it took ChatGPT a couple of hours.

AI chatbot concept with futuristic digital communication and smart system interface for advanced interaction (123RF/pitinan)

Which is why the Kimi K3 launch, by Chinese company Moonshot AI, is such an important milestone. Kimi K3 is not the world’s most powerful AI; the frontier models from Anthropic (Fable 5) and OpenAI (ChatGPT-5.6 Sol) are still ahead. But Kimi K3 is certainly the best of the rest, and what really matters is that it will be open source. Moonshot AI has promised to release the open weights on July 27 (which falls between me writing this and you reading it).

In simple terms, high-quality AI just got a whole lot cheaper. Currently 1-million token usages at ChatGPT for top-end models cost around $10. With Kimi K3, this drops to around $0.50.

Plus, with Kimi K3 being open-weight, a company could run it on its own servers, though it would need serious processing power.

What this means is that the cost of AI is dropping as its abilities increase. For a corporate, the question now has less to do with the ability of the AI and more with the cost, and here China wins hands down.

With AI the math is even more compelling. You get 90% of the ability at 5% of the cost

We’ve seen this play out before, with solar panels, batteries and electric vehicles. China wins most heavy manufacturing it turns its attention to by offering cheap state capital, guaranteed demand, brutal internal competition and relentless incremental engineering. Over time this dominates an industry in terms of price and quality. With Chinese vehicles you get 80% of the European luxury version at 50% of the cost.

With AI the math is even more compelling. You get 90% of the ability at 5% of the cost.

China has won the AI race by making the trillion-dollar AI companies of OpenAI and Anthropic worth a whole lot less. I would argue the Chinese products have made them largely worthless except for the very highest-end needs.

Kimi K3 is just the latest shot fired. The next generation will be better than current frontier models. Sure, by then the frontier models will have moved on. But if you’re happy being one generation and a few months behind, your AI spend just got slashed.

The only way OpenAI or Anthropic can stay relevant is if the US government bans the use of Chinese models by claiming they’re a supply chain risk. But the rest of the world would ignore the ban and continue using cheap, high-quality AI, leaving the US behind.

So, China wins, and those happy to use Chinese tech win as well.