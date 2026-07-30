CHRISTO DE WIT: Wake up, your shopping’s done

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Most of us wish we had a personal assistant to handle life’s operational headaches such as shopping. Personal shoppers and dedicated assistants have long been reserved as a privilege for the rich and famous, who can afford to employ an expert to track down rare items, handle travel itineraries and manage daily logistics.

That exclusivity is disappearing. Soon, anyone with an internet connection could have a personal shopper or dedicated concierge of their own, but one that is not human. The world is moving towards agentic commerce: online bots that shop for you, finding deals, making recommendations and paying, often without human intervention.

Man uses a smartphone to pay with bitcoin (123RF/escapajaaj)

Agentic commerce is born out of technologies converging: large language models that can both understand and make decisions and digital payment systems, including stablecoins, that act in milliseconds across borders and currencies. Just imagine: in the near future, an agentic bot might detect that the milk and eggs in your smart fridge are running low and reorder them, or book flights, hotels and outings for a holiday, comparing options to find the best deal while accommodating your personal preferences.

This may seem futuristic. But barely five years ago, during the Covid lockdowns, on-demand grocery delivery was still a novelty. Today, ordering groceries on an app is a routine and efficient way to avoid the supermarket altogether. Our streets are filled with delivery vans and bikes — a clear nod that on-demand ordering has become second nature.

Online shopping is already quietly assisted by algorithms that recognise patterns and suggest restocking regularly bought items. What comes next is the removal of the human checkpoint altogether — AI ordering and acting on its own. This raises a genuine legal difficulty: an AI agent is not a recognised legal person, and banking has always rested on the assumption that a human authorises each payment.

In the near future, an agentic bot might detect that the milk and eggs in your smart fridge are running low and reorder them

Yet the use cases are already taking shape, and online retailers are beginning to build stores and catalogues for bots to read — software for software. New payment systems are being built by the biggest names in payments and technology.

In the US, crypto asset platform Coinbase built x402, a protocol that lets any website or app demand instant payment for a single request, settling in stablecoins within seconds. Google has launched AP2, its own agent payment framework, drawing in more than 60 partners, including PayPal, Mastercard and American Express.

Visa and Mastercard have rolled out their own systems — Intelligent Commerce and Agent Pay — issuing AI agents tokenised credentials so they can transact without a human present at the point of sale. Closer to home, the groundwork has been laid to enable instant, zero-friction crypto and stablecoin settlement across tens of thousands of local merchants.

For those who dismiss crypto assets and stablecoins as risky or niche, the fact is they are already being used as payment by the largest players and tech firms in the world. It may be in ways we have not yet heard of, but these could be ordinary five years from now when we wake up to our shopping already done.

De Wit is country manager for Luno South Africa