BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Alphabet, sell Tesla

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Buy: Alphabet

Alphabet logo (supplied)

Tech icon Alphabet’s excellent second-quarter results provide evidence that its investment in AI and data centre capacity is translating into revenue and profit. Google Cloud revenue grew 82% and operating profit increased by more than 80%, demonstrating demand and improving returns on infrastructure spend. Importantly, the core Search business remained resilient despite fears that generative AI could disrupt Google’s franchise.

The key risk is investment scale. Capital expenditure surged, pushing quarterly free cash flow negative for the first time, and spending will remain elevated. However, the market is focusing on near-term cash flow pressure and giving Alphabet limited credit for accelerating earnings growth, improving Cloud economics and AI optionality.

At roughly 23 times forward earnings, Alphabet is becoming cheaper as profits compound. We believe resilient Search, rapidly scaling Cloud profitability and emerging AI monetisation create an attractive long-term risk-reward dynamic. Recent share price weakness therefore provides a compelling opportunity to accumulate a world-class business.

(picture alliance)

Sell: Tesla

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla’s recent results were excellent at the revenue and delivery level, but they also reinforced the core concern in the investment case: profitability remains structurally weak. Automotive gross margin, excluding regulatory credits, was only around 16%, compared with roughly 75% at Nvidia and above 70% across several leading technology platforms.

Tesla is exciting, innovative and potentially revolutionary, but it is still fundamentally a manufacturer. It must build factories, fund capacity, manage supply chains and compete with capable Chinese producers that can match it on cost, technology and speed.

That makes sustained high margins difficult to achieve, particularly while Tesla continues to invest heavily in AI, robotaxis, batteries and Optimus. These opportunities may ultimately be valuable, but meaningful earnings visibility remains distant.

The market is likely to enter a phase where enthusiasm gives way to demands for clearer profits and cash generation. At its premium valuation, that creates substantial downside risk.