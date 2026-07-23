SIMON BROWN: Turn on, tune in, and get active

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On top of traditional ETFs, South Africa has seen a boom in listings with over 70 AMCs and almost 60 AMETFs

In 2022 the JSE made changes to its listing requirements. Initially it introduced actively managed certificates (AMCs), and the first of these were issued by Standard Bank in partnership with High Street Asset Management later that year. Then it enabled the listing of actively managed ETFs (AMETFs), with the first being listed by 10X Investments (then still CoreShares) early in 2023.

Almost four years later we have seen a boom in listings, with more than 70 AMCs and almost 60 AMETFs.

Do your research into management and fee structures — and watch out for mandate drift (123RF/thelivephotos)

What are these active funds? What are the differences, and how should investors be using them?

Think of them as unit trusts that trade on the JSE. Instead of buying the fund from a linked investment service provider or directly from the fund manager, you buy it in your JSE account on the JSE for the same transaction fee as any other JSE transaction. Of course, the fund will have its own management fee and possibly also a performance fee.

The core difference between them is how they are structured. An AMC is a note, and when you buy one you are effectively a creditor of the issuer (not the manager) and take on counterparty risk. It does not fall under the collective investment scheme (CIS) framework. Importantly, it has an expiry date when it will either pay out the NAV or roll into a new note. The AMETF falls under the CIS rules and is overseen by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority. The assets are ring-fenced, so there is no counterparty risk, and it has no expiry date.

Traditional ETFs are passive, cheap, and generally track a large, well-established index. The AMCs and AMETFs track whatever strategy they want

Apart from the expiry date and issuer risk, they’re pretty much the same in that they both have active managers who are trying to beat a mandate and provide superior returns to investors.

Compared to traditional ETFs, however, they are totally different. Traditional ETFs are passive and cheap, and generally track a large, well-established index. The AMCs and AMETFs track whatever strategy they want. We have some that follow the diesel price, offering a hedge for large users. Others focus purely on commodities, while some invest only in local small caps or the world’s biggest brands.

Others are literally unit trusts that are now also offered via AMETFs such as Allan Gray and Coronation. For these fund managers it is about expanding distribution.

For investors there are a few advantages. The first is ease of transaction. The other is fees, but to be clear they are not as cheap as passive ETFs. The fees are higher, as one would expect with active management, but I have noticed a trend of generally lower fees.

When buying, make sure you like the management mandate and are happy with their fee structure. Then, as always, treat them as long-term investments that will grow over time, but keep an eye on the fees and make sure you don’t see mandate drift.