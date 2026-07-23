Business calls time on Ramaphosa — and now looks to GNU

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For eight years, business gave President Cyril Ramaphosa the benefit of the doubt. CEOs cycled through the Union Buildings and talked up a “new dawn”. That sun is setting. With his term winding down and Phala Phala simmering, the private sector is betting he isn’t the man to finish what he started.

“[When] what you say and what you do are two completely different things,” says the chair of one of South Africa’s largest companies, “that’s where the lack of confidence comes from.”

Exhibit A is Dina Pule — fired by then president Jacob Zuma in 2013 after channelling department money to her boyfriend and lying to parliament about it — now appointed social development minister, in charge of a R293bn purse that distributes welfare to 26.5-million people.

“This is not one bad appointment,” says Chris Hattingh of the Centre for Risk Analysis. “It is the near-total collapse of the leadership layer Ramaphosa specifically promised to rebuild after state capture.”

The institutions Ramaphosa vowed to strengthen are floundering. Among them, the Public Investment Corporation, which manages R3.7-trillion in government pensions, has suspended its CEO Patrick Dlamini; its 10-month-old board is in tatters; and five of its top six executives are in acting roles. The National Student Financial Aid Scheme is under administration for the third time since 2018, and most municipalities are in ruins.

An incompetent board cannot appoint a competent executive because it does not know what competence looks like — Kganki Matabane

The business chequebook tells its own story. Gross fixed capital formation has been stuck below 15% of GDP for five years — less than half the National Development Plan’s 30% target. Unemployment has risen from 26.7% when Ramaphosa took office to 32.7%, and growth has been less than 1% a year.

The frustration is that there are more than enough capable leaders who can take the reins at state-owned companies, yet political lackeys dominate, emboldening critics of BEE — something they wouldn’t have dared under former president Thabo Mbeki.

“An incompetent board cannot appoint a competent executive,” says Black Business Council CEO Kganki Matabane, “because it does not know what competence looks like.”

Heading into the November 4 local government elections and next year’s ANC elective conference, the question business asks is not whether Ramaphosa survives, but whether the GNU ends with him.