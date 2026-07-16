CHRISTO DE WIT: South Africa needs to modernise its financial policy position

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In 2009, Norwegian student Kristoffer Koch was researching cryptography for his master’s thesis and spent about $27 (roughly R227 at the time) on 5,000 bitcoin as a casual experiment. Bitcoin traded at fractions of cents and was viewed by most as a quirky internet project confined to niche forums. Koch forgot about the wallet.

When he rediscovered it in 2013 amid rising media attention, the bitcoin was worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, enough to buy an apartment in a desirable Oslo neighbourhood. Today, the idea of someone forgetting that they hold bitcoin seems absurd.

Looking back over the past 17 years, digital assets have moved through three distinct phases.

Between 2009 and 2017, cryptocurrencies were mainly speculative investments made largely on price alone, confined to tech enthusiasts and the forward-looking few who were fortunate enough to invest early in bitcoin.

From about 2018 to 2023, as the industry matured, crypto exchanges grew more sophisticated and attracted a broader customer base. Countries moved from regulatory silence on digital assets to active rule-making. In 2023, for example, the EU introduced the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation, requiring any company issuing or trading cryptocurrency to obtain a licence.

In the third phase, from 2023 onwards, as regulation took hold more widely, including in South Africa, where the Financial Sector Conduct Authority began licensing exchanges, assets started attracting serious attention from institutional investors. At the same time, blockchain technology — which enables cheap instant payments — was gradually adopted by banks and payment providers.

What does this institutional embrace of crypto mean for South Africans? Sadly, the country is falling behind

The US Securities & Exchange Commission permitted ETFs tracking the price of crypto assets in 2024. In the same year the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, launched the iShares Bitcoin Trust, an ETF that quickly grew to manage tens of billions of dollars in assets under management. By 2025, stablecoins — digital currencies pegged to a fiat currency, often the dollar — had been integrated into payment platforms such as Visa and Mastercard.

What does this institutional embrace of crypto mean for South Africans? Sadly, the country is falling behind, in part because of a regulation titled Board Notice 90, which bans ETFs and unit trusts from investing in crypto.

This needs to change. In the meantime, while the regulation stops institutions from taking positions in crypto, disadvantaging institutional savers in the process, it does nothing to stop individual investors from choosing crypto exposure themselves. Bitcoin, for example, continues to act as a hedge, with its price often moving in opposition to equities.

As institutional trust in bitcoin and digital currencies grows worldwide, South African investors should take comfort that these assets have a legitimate place in a diversified portfolio. They should also recognise that stablecoins are here to stay: already woven into the payment rails of large banks, payment providers and remittance services. They are set to be adopted more widely still, both for global trade and for everyday corporate payments.

Stablecoins make the case for crypto as a payment tool, while bitcoin and other digital assets make the case for it as an investment. Together, they are becoming an ordinary part of modern finance. It is time local regulators caught up.

De Wit is the country manager for Luno South Africa