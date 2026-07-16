BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy CA&S, sell Libstar

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Anthony Clark is an analyst at Smalltalkdaily Research

Buy: CA&S

CA & S Group logo (supplied )

In the past 12 months CA&S, a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) distributor into Southern and East Africa, has seen its stock fall 24%. Despite producing consistent earnings growth of around 16% — with the earnings multiple unwinding to 9.1 and a prospective forecast to December of 7.8 — the stock is unloved in some quarters. About 40% of sales emanate from Botswana, where the collapse of diamonds has hit GDP, but CA&S continues to show solid single-digit local earnings growth. Good sales growth in South Africa, Namibia and Kenya counters Botswana. Hefty capex has been deployed to grow East Africa as the next growth hub. The local acquisition of Sunpac adds a new category of products to CA&S’s growing sales basket. With excellent management, the market appears to be fixated on Botswana and missing the bigger group growth picture. One for the patient investor.

Sell: Libstar

Picture: SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

Small-cap food producer Libstar is best known for its Lancewood dairy as well as its ranges of ambient grocery and perishable food products, such as Woolworths chicken schnitzels, Goldcrest and Denny. The share, however, has been stuck in a rut for a year, with the price trending sideways. A corporate sale process instigated in 2025 fell flat as buyers would not pay what the board thought the company was worth. The company is in a period of restructuring to cut costs and improve optimisation, but this will take at least a year. Libstar has indicated that interim earnings will be lacklustre, and despite a traditionally better second half, interims may weigh on earnings for the year. Management is pulling all the right levers to end years of tepid earnings growth, but the market will need convincing and consistent results to reprice the stock. Dead money for now.