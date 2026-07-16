A close call on rates next week tilts towards a hold

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The Reserve Bank is unlikely to hike interest rates again this year, says Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine — though the monetary policy committee’s (MPC’s) decision next Thursday is no foregone conclusion.

“Much will depend on where oil prices settle,” he tells the FM.

Oil prices have been wickedly volatile. Brent averaged $108 a barrel in May, then plummeted to $75 last month as hopes rose for peace in the Gulf; supply from Venezuela, the US, Canada and Mexico increased; and the UAE left Opec. The peace hopes were dashed as the ceasefire unravelled, and prices surged back to around $80 this week. US President Donald Trump this week reinstated a blockade on Iranian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

“You’ve got to ask yourself why oil prices fell back so far,” says Jammine, adding that countries are scurrying to find new shipping routes. “Though there hasn’t been peace, there’s quite clearly a fundamental, underlying oversupply of oil globally.”

At current levels, oil is “not as inflationary as we believed earlier”, he adds. At one stage Jammine pencilled in two hikes, and “at another point even three”. The February oil shock has delivered one so far: May’s 25 basis point (bp) move to 7%.

Domestically, the case is thinner still. “Our real interest rates” — the gap between rates and inflation — “are already quite high,” Jammine says. “I know [Bank governor] Lesetja Kganyago keeps threatening to raise interest rates, but I think there are others on the MPC who figure that the economy is quite weak … Can we really afford to raise interest rates still further?”

Not everyone agrees. Bank of America’s Tatonga Rusike expects a 25bp hike on July 23, then a pause, calling it “a close call”.

“We lean towards a hike because inflation expectations have moved higher and inflation remains above the Bank’s comfort range,” he wrote in a July 8 note.

The Bureau for Economic Research’s Q2 survey put average inflation expectations at 4.4%, from 3.6% the prior three months — the one number the Bank was waiting for between meetings.

Close call indeed.