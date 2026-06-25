TFG turns inwards to shore up its position

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There are weeks when the JSE’s Sens feed feels like housekeeping. Then there are weeks when the fine print starts to look like a mood board for the market.

The clearest vote of confidence came from TFG, where the spouse of independent nonexecutive director David Friedland bought 10,000 shares on June 5, followed by another 6,000 shares on June 8. Those were modest purchases next to the real action from S3 Global Multi-Strategy Fund, an associate of TFG chair Michael Lewis. The fund bought 1.4-million shares, taking Lewis-linked buying to more than R81m.

Life Healthcare CEO Peter Wharton-Hood bought 1,070,782 shares worth about R11.3m. For one of South Africa’s major private health-care groups, still trying to show momentum after portfolio reshaping and investor impatience, a CEO purchase at that scale says more than a confident line in a results booklet.

Oceana’s top brass also dipped into the market. CEO Neville Brink bought 20,000 shares for about R1.25m, while CFO Zafar Mahomed bought 6,006 shares for about R375,000. Oceana, the Lucky Star owner, sits at the intersection of consumer pressure, quotas, currency swings and global protein demand, so twin purchases from the top are worth noting.

There was a similar, smaller signal at WeBuyCars. Deputy CEO Wynand Beukes bought 8,480 shares directly and another 4,055 through his associate, WBI Holdings, for a combined R436,000. Beukes moved into the deputy CEO role this year after leading the group’s digital strategy, making the post-listing management purchase interesting.

In value retail, Pepkor’s Richard Wainwright, an independent nonexecutive director and former Investec Bank CEO, bought 18,603 shares worth about R397,000. The rand value is small, but potentially symbolic. Pepkor is pushing deeper into financial services and has made its banking ambitions clear, making Wainwright’s background strategically relevant.

Mr Price, by contrast, saw Janis Cheadle, the group’s company secretary and ESG director, sell 6,000 shares at R172 each, for R1.03m. It lands as Mr Price tries to convince investors that its European expansion through NKD will create value.

The bigger control story was Mustek. Novus Holdings has notified Mustek that its beneficial interest has increased to 50.39%, while the Public Investment Corp has reduced its beneficial interest to 0%. Novus’s pursuit of the ICT distributor, best known for the Mecer brand, has been tangled up in a takeover regulation panel process over whether Numus Capital acted in concert with Novus and whether certain CFD positions amounted to beneficial interests in Mustek shares. The upshot was a settlement that pushed the mandatory offer price from R13 to R15.41 a share, without Novus admitting wrongdoing. Novus then bought a further 4.9-million Mustek shares on-market at R15 a share on June 9, taking its direct holding above 50%, while Novus and its concert parties together sit above 70%.

Insimbi Industrial Holdings had its own reshuffle. New Seasons Equity Fund is out, while Sugarfields Fund I has moved to 30.41%. In small-cap industrial counters, a 30% shareholder is not a passenger. Add the R2.57m purchase by Golden CC Share Holdings, an associate of CEO Christiaan Coombs, and Insimbi’s register is clearly being remade.

Institutional money also nudged around. Allan Gray’s clients crossed the 5% mark in African Rainbow Minerals, Patrice Motsepe’s diversified miner, with exposure to iron ore, manganese, chrome, platinum group metals, nickel, coal and Harmony Gold.

Nepi also had a straightforward insider purchase, with nonexecutive director Zelda Roscherr buying 1,950 shares for about R281,000. The Central and Eastern European shopping-centre giant remains one of the JSE’s more compelling offshore property stories, helped by dominant malls, euro earnings and stronger consumer spending in its markets.

A2X

The week’s A2X activity showed Richemont leading the pack, with R165.2m traded and a 12.8% market share, a reminder that the luxury counter remains one of the most actively arbitraged names across South African trading venues. Prosus was even larger in rand terms, with R252.7m traded (9.41%). Absa recorded R112.3m traded (7.34%), while Nedbank saw R79.5m (5.64%). Mr Price, meanwhile, posted R25.3m traded (6.23%).