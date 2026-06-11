It’s the season of shedding and accumulating

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The results season is in full swing, with investors’ eyes no doubt glued to financial statements in the hope of seeing some hefty returns. This season often inspires insiders and institutions to also shake up their holdings.

Four executive PSG Financial Services directors — Janine Johannes, Kenny Madi, Lyle Sankar and Cedric Masondo — each made an identical on-market purchase of 15,529 ordinary shares. At exactly R438,879.05 per director, this synchronised buying has all the hallmarks of a corporate share matching scheme rather than a spontaneous collective whim. It could be that these executives have maxed out the absolute ceiling of a co-investment tier, putting their own money on the line to qualify for matched shares from the company. It remains a demonstration of faith, showing that the group’s remuneration committee is tying its leadership’s personal wealth to the share price’s long-term potential as a core stock in any portfolio.

If there is an award for relentless accumulation, it almost certainly belongs to Desmond de Beer. The Lighthouse Properties nonexecutive director, acting through his Delsa investment vehicle, scooped up another huge tranche of shares this fortnight, dropping roughly R5.5m into the market at around 730c a share. De Beer is the property heavyweight who practically wrote the playbook on exporting South African retail expertise to Europe via Resilient and Nepi Rockcastle. Having recently cashed out of indirect equity holdings such as Hammerson, Lighthouse is now a pure-play, direct-property fund acquiring dominant, prime-tenant mega-malls across Iberia and France.

In the tech space, the momentum appears similarly bullish. Over at 4Sight Holdings, Adrian Saville — a highly respected figure in capital markets and economics — stepped up to purchase 316,000 shares for just under R250,000. Given his deep expertise in investment strategy, his direct market purchase arguably adds a layer of intellectual backing to the firm’s AI-focused ambitions.

On the institutional front, the giants are also adjusting their scales

Even in the packaging sector we are seeing signs of internal optimism. Nampak CEO Riaan Heyl spent exactly R1m accumulating shares, which could be interpreted as a tentative vote of confidence in the legacy manufacturer’s ongoing turnaround efforts.

Of course, not everyone is accumulating. One of the largest single transactions of the fortnight came from MTN Group’s boardroom. Jens Schulte-Bockum, the telecom giant’s former COO and a prominent European telecommunications veteran, sold off a hefty 88,355 shares for just over R19m. While such a large disposal often raises eyebrows, executive sales are frequently tied to personal portfolio diversification or tax obligations rather than a lack of faith in the company.

Similarly, Harry Ephraim Mashego, an executive director at Harmony Gold, offloaded 3,000 shares for roughly R852,000, seemingly capitalising on the gold miner’s strong market position.

Over at Clientèle, we saw a modest reshuffling with the spouse and minor child of nonexecutive director Barry Stott offloading a combined R422,000 worth of shares. The life insurer is currently proposing a delisting from the JSE, citing thin trading and a persistent valuation gap, with a conditional repurchase offer anchored at a target price of R19.90. Against this backdrop, this recent modest sell-off looks less like a loss of faith and more like a pragmatic early exit.

On the institutional front, the giants are also adjusting their scales. Coronation Fund Managers has officially crossed the 5% threshold in Pan African Resources, a move that seemingly underscores institutional appetite for mid-tier gold producers amid current macroeconomic conditions. Globally, the ever-present BlackRock made minor adjustments, slightly dipping its voting rights in brewing behemoth AB InBev and maintaining a modest footprint in property developer Hammerson.