CHRISTO DE WIT: Well-meant but flawed draft regulations make crypto a foreign asset

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There’s a quiet regulatory change unfolding in South Africa that deserves far more public attention than it’s receiving.

The National Treasury has released the draft capital flow management regulations, which propose sweeping changes to how crypto assets are treated under our exchange control framework, for comment.

The intention to modernise a decades-old system, built for a pre-digital world, is sound. The execution, however, risks creating more problems than it solves.

The draft places an authorised crypto asset service provider (Casp) at the centre of the new framework. In principle, this is a sensible acknowledgement that licensed local platforms already play a meaningful compliance role. In practice, it risks introducing several new layers of administrative burden for everyday investors.

Bitcoin, litecoin, ethereum, monero and NEO. (123RF/suprunovich)

Under the proposals individuals would need to conduct nearly all crypto activity through an authorised Casp. For many crypto investors this won’t feel like a dramatic change. Most people in South Africa already invest their crypto with a crypto platform, much as they would keep savings at a bank rather than managing private keys themselves. But other proposed changes could affect everyone.

Any transaction above a certain threshold (still to be determined by the finance minister) would require specific reporting and prior approval from the Treasury. Not just international transfers, not just large capital movements, but any transaction.

The intention to modernise a decades-old system, built for a pre-digital world, is sound

That’s a meaningful distinction. Exchange controls have historically been designed to manage the flow of capital out of the country. These proposals extend that to domestic activity. A South African buying bitcoin on a local licensed platform with rands could have to navigate the same approval process as someone moving capital offshore.

If the regulations come into force, holders would have 30 days to declare all crypto assets in writing to the Treasury. There’s also a requirement that the purpose of any approved transaction must be stated, as well as a potential obligation to sell holdings if that purpose changes.

Perhaps the most consequential issue is one that could affect investors without them realising it.

The draft essentially classifies crypto as a foreign asset. By grouping crypto assets under the same umbrella as foreign currency, your local crypto holdings could count against your single discretionary allowance, the annual limit of R2m that also covers foreign travel, overseas tuition and international investments.

In effect, the growth of a crypto portfolio on a South African platform would be seen in the same light as investing abroad or meeting overseas expenses, not because money has left the country, but because the regulatory framework hasn’t caught up with how these assets actually work.

Crypto held on a licensed local platform is, in practical terms, an onshore asset. It sits within South Africa’s regulatory perimeter. Classifying it otherwise creates a distortion that serves no clear policy purpose.

Effective regulation is proportionate. It targets behaviour that creates genuine harm, whether capital flight, money laundering or sanctions evasion, without burdening the majority of investors, whose activity poses no such risk.

The same objectives could be achieved, with far less friction, by a framework that classifies locally held crypto as an onshore asset, reserves approval requirements for cases where capital genuinely crosses borders, and sets thresholds that reflect real risk.

The public participation window is open until May 18. The Treasury has invited comments, and the draft is available on its website. Your voice, as an investor, carries weight here.

De Wit is country manager for Luno South Africa