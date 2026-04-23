BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Libstar, sell IHS Towers

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Buy: Libstar

Picture: SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

Libstar has had a tumultuous run on the JSE, with its share price down roughly two-thirds since listing in 2018. Cobbled together by private equity as a sprawling collection of around 20 business units, the group lacked focus. A refreshed management team has since got to work, disposing of troublesome operations such as Denny Mushrooms, Chet Chemicals and Umatie Beverages and refocusing on value-add food. There’s more to come, with a second wave of optimisation, including factory consolidation, set to drive meaningful rent and labour savings.

Despite this progress, Libstar remains lowly rated. Strategic interest in the sector is high, as seen in deals like in2food and Rhodes Food Group, and with a motivated seller in Abraaj/Actis, bidders have been circling. RCL Foods has also highlighted Libstar’s appealing portfolio. With central costs of about R100m per year, Libstar may be worth more dead than alive. This all makes it an appetising turnaround story, with some potential buyout icing on top.

Sell: IHS Towers

IHS towers logo ([ ])

Another underwater listing, IHS Towers floated at $21 per share in 2021 and will now be bought out by MTN, its dominant customer and shareholder, for $8.50 per share, a decline of about 60%. IHS owns a portfolio of over 28,000 telecommunications towers across Africa, with more than half located in Nigeria, its most important but also most challenging market.

The company has struggled under the weight of the naira’s devaluation and rising interest rates, which have resulted in significant pressure on earnings and leverage. Despite its governance committee being chaired by none other than Jeb Bush, the group’s listing on the New York Stock Exchange was marred by governance concerns that led to litigation and a strained relationship with key stakeholders, including MTN.

While the buyout puts some of these issues to bed, the terms reflect only a minor premium for shareholders. The transaction is expected to close late in the year, and with just 3% upside to the offer price, investors are not being adequately compensated to stick around.