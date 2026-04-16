Smart money and shifting sands

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Sens provides a window on the unvarnished sentiment of the people running the machinery and the institutions backing them. Recently, the JSE has seen a fascinating mix of institutional repositioning and complex equity manoeuvring.

When FirstRand forecasted its earnings contraction, it sent ripples through the banking sector and set a decidedly cautious tone for the remainder of the reporting season. In such a strained environment, every tick up or down in shareholder ownership takes on significance.

Yet FirstRand Group CEO Mary Vilakazi stepped into the fray right as the gloomy earnings announcement hit the wire on April 7. Executing a direct beneficial purchase of 1,783 ordinary shares at R87.50 apiece, she committed more than R156,000 in capital.

In the resources sector, institutional giants appear to be trimming their sails, perhaps reading the same cautious tea leaves that prompted that bleak broader earnings outlook. The clients of Norges Bank recently executed an aggregated disposal of their interest in African Rainbow Minerals (ARM). The formal notification confirmed that the sovereign wealth behemoth’s clients have dropped their total holding to 3.91% of the company’s issued ordinary shares. Norges Bank manages Norway’s Government Pension Fund Global, making it one of the largest single-stock investors in the world.

We are seeing some contrarian bravery from individuals. Over at Sibanye Stillwater, a direct and beneficial purchase was executed by chief people & culture officer Themba Nkosi, mopping up shares at R49.72 apiece for a total outlay of R589,927. It takes nerve to step up to the plate and buy into a volatile platinum group metals and gold producer right now. Sibanye has been navigating a complex mix of localised operational challenges and fluctuating global metal prices.

In such a strained environment, every tick up or down in shareholder ownership takes on significance

Thungela Resources nonexecutive director Seamus French sold 10,000 ordinary shares onto the market at R163.74 apiece, fetching more than R1.6m. A few days later he disposed of another 10,816 shares at a slightly better R168.98, adding roughly R1.8m to the till.

This direct, beneficial cash-out is particularly telling when you look at the broader context of the thermal coal market. Thungela just recently posted a staggering R7.1bn full-year net loss for 2025, driven by an R8.8bn impairment on assets due to lower benchmark coal forecasts and a stronger rand.

Coronation Asset Management has acquired a beneficial interest in Fortress Real Estate. Coronation now holds a commanding 15.44% of the issued Fortress “B” ordinary shares.

Away from the dust of the mining sector, Bytes Technology Group has become the subject of intense focus from JPMorgan Chase and its various subsidiaries. The US banking giant has constructed a sophisticated web of cash-settled equity swaps, with expiration dates stretching far into the future. Some of these contracts mature in the near term, such as a swap for 199,186 voting rights that expire in September 2026, while others stretch all the way out to May 30 2028.

By early April 2026, this strategic layering pushed JPMorgan’s total aggregate interest in Bytes to about 5.07%-5.08%. By utilising derivatives like a July 2026 swap that locks in over 4.7m voting rights, representing nearly 2% of the company on its own, JPMorgan maintains significant economic exposure without traditional direct equity purchases.

A2X

On A2X, Vodacom Group led the session with R119.1m (15.47%) in value traded. Nedbank Group and Sanlam followed, contributing R128.1m (11.7%) and R133.5m (11.19%), respectively. Retail heavyweight Shoprite Holdings accounted for R72.3m (9.61%), while Pan African Resources Plc delivered R49.2m (8.27%).