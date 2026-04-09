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Cryptocurrency Stellar bitcoin the future coin, new virtual money. The growth rate of the gold coin is the important currency for pay everything in the global world future.

It’s safe to say that people who get excited about regulatory fine print are in the minority. But every now and then a piece of legislation lands where the details quietly rewire the future of an entire industry. This is one of those moments.

The US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), working alongside that country’s Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), has finally provided the clarity the crypto world has been circling to get for years: a landmark joint interpretation that formally categorises many major cryptocurrencies as nonsecurities.

It isn’t law yet, but it gives the clearest signal that the industry has ever received simultaneously from the two agencies. It’s not sexy. But genuinely historic.

To understand why, you need to know what’s at stake when something gets labelled a security.

In traditional finance, if a company such as Apple or Tesla wants to sell shares to the public, it can’t just post a “buy” button on its website. Securities laws force these firms to file quarterly and annual reports disclosing exactly how much they’re making and losing. More importantly, those laws force them to tell the truth. A CEO who lies about a product’s success to pump a stock price isn’t just doing bad marketing, he’s committing a federal crime.

Crypto has lived in the grey zone of that definition for more than a decade. Is bitcoin a security? Is ethereum? The answer mattered enormously, not because investors were going to get arrested, but because assets classified as securities must play by a rulebook that is entirely different from that of other asset classes.

What could change now is institutional appetite

The most consequential part of this new framework is the formal designation of 16 major crypto assets as digital commodities, not securities. This moves them out of SEC oversight and into the CFTC’s jurisdiction. The list includes the expected names: bitcoin, ethereum, solana and XRP. But it also includes dogecoin and shiba inu, which tells you something interesting about where regulators have drawn the line.

It isn’t about respectability. It’s about decentralisation. Assets that no single entity controls are commodities. Assets that function more like company equity, where a central team can make decisions that affect your returns, remain under scrutiny.

This distinction is the real story. For years, the line between a legitimate digital commodity and a centralised security dressed up as a currency was blurred, sometimes intentionally, at other times not. That blurring allowed bad actors to thrive. Regulatory clarity doesn’t just benefit projects that are compliant, it also exposes the ones that aren’t.

What could change now is institutional appetite. Pension funds, asset managers and family offices have been watching from the sidelines — not because they didn’t believe in these crypto projects, but because their legal teams wouldn’t let them get near unclassified assets. That objection is gone now for 16 of the most liquid assets in the market and for other projects that have been classified as securities and that openly disclose their financial workings.

We are not at the beginning of crypto’s story. But we may be at the beginning of its second, more serious, chapter. The fine print, as it turns out, was the twist in the plot.

De Wit is country manager for Luno South Africa