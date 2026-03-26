SIMON BROWN: Just one bite and you’ll be back for more

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Apple recently announced the Neo, a new budget laptop costing $599 (R12,000) and running on the A18 Pro chip from the iPhone.

Of course, when I say “budget”, it is relative. This is budget for Apple, and in the US an education discount takes the Neo down to $499. Only then does it start to compete with the Chromebook and budget Windows machines.

Reports are that these are great devices. Sure, if you’re not editing 4K video, but for word processing, browsing the web and the like, the Neo is perfect.

But my concern is around brand. Apple, be it an iPhone, MacBook Air or Pro, is about status. It sells aspiration, and a billion people the world over have at least one Apple device. Yes, we all cheer about how great these devices are and how seamless the integration is; that’s all true. But make no mistake, there is an air of “I have an Apple device”, meaning “I spent more than a Windows or Android user”.

My niece recently needed a laptop for school, and a discounted MacBook Air was only a few thousand rand more than a Windows alternative. She was so keen to have the Air that she offered to pay the difference. This was not about quality; it was about status.

Apple has the margins of Ferrari with the production capacity of Toyota — Prof Scott Galloway

Does launching a budget option damage the brand over the longer term?

BMW launched the 1 Series to grow volume and spent years trying to convince buyers it was still a prestige brand. But now I see BMWs everywhere, and it feels like its prestige has definitely slipped. GAP’s discount push in the early 2000s eroded its brand so badly that it never really recovered. The problem is that when you train customers to buy cheap, it’s very hard to upsell them later.

Academic and entrepreneur Prof Scott Galloway commented recently that Apple has the margins of Ferrari with the production capacity of Toyota. A truly great place to be for a business, but if everybody has an Apple does it start to lose its shine?

There is, of course, another angle entirely, which may be what Apple is doing. I mentioned the 1-billion users connected to Apple. Each one has an Apple account, and the company is selling them games, cloud storage, music, books, apps … the list goes on.

This services business has been growing and is an important part of the future of Apple. So a budget laptop gets a whole lot of new users into the Apple ecosystem, to which the company can cross-sell.

Possibly Apple makes less per Neo user than it does from a more expensive MacBook Pro user. But users change over time.

A university or high school student who gets an Apple Neo will one day be a salaried employee with an upgraded laptop, and if it’s from Apple, then there are also upgraded profits.

But then Apple really has gone for profit over status.