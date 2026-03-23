Four financial moves that get smarter when advice is tailored to you

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Financial advice works best when it’s tailored to your life. A Momentum adviser can help you plan smarter.

The costliest money mistakes rarely make a scene.

They’re quiet choices made on a busy Tuesday, prompted by a friend’s certainty or a confident post online: “Invest aggressively.” “Insurance is a waste.” “You’ll sort retirement out later.” It sounds simple until your life refuses to follow the script.

That is the problem with most financial advice: it travels badly. Context is not a footnote but the whole story. Advice meets your context, or it doesn’t work.

In its #AdviceForSuccess campaign, Momentum brings the idea down to the choices people actually make, across retirement, protection and day-to-day cover, where small decisions compound into big outcomes.

Why generic advice shouldn’t keep winning

We reach for “universal” rules because they reduce anxiety. Markets move. Costs rise. Life surprises. A mantra offers relief. But relief is not the same as a plan. A plan is built on your income, your obligations, your health, your timeline and the risks you can absorb.

Here are four areas where context changes the answer to what’s the right move for your financial plan:

1. Retirement income: certainty for the bills, flexibility for the rest

Retirement is not only a savings problem. It is an income problem. What matters is not just what you accumulate, but how reliably it can pay you for decades, through good markets and bad.

A contextual retirement conversation often comes down to a trade-off: certainty versus flexibility.

One way to balance that is to blend Momentum’s Retirement Income Option (a living annuity approach, where a portion remains invested) with a Guaranteed Annuity Portfolio that can secure some income for life.

For many retirees, that “guaranteed” portion becomes the anchor that pays for everyday expenses, while the invested portion is tied to market performance and is most often used for those lifestyle expenses like travel.

2. Car and home cover: ‘covered’ is not always protected

Short-term insurance is easy to ignore until the day it is needed. Then underinsurance, unsuitable excess choices and misunderstood cover can become expensive.

Advice matters because it forces practical questions: what assets would derail your finances if you lost them, what can you afford to replace, and what trade-offs fit your budget?

Momentum’s Safety Returns rewards programme is built on a simple premise: reward safer everyday behaviour, not only claim-free years, with the potential to earn cash back on premiums over time. Life is not claim-free, but cover should still make sense in your world.

Life insurance: pricing is personal, not average

Life insurance is often sold as a simple number: select a cover amount, get a premium, and you’re done. However, this traditional “one-size-fits-all” approach ignores the reality that your health profile, lifestyle habits, and unique responsibilities shape both the protection you need and the premium you should pay.

That is the logic behind Momentum Life Returns, which links pricing to individual health risk factors and rewards lower risk with potential premium reductions.

The traditional ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach ignores the reality that your health profile, lifestyle habits, and unique responsibilities shape both the protection you need and the premium you should pay — Momentum

The takeaway is not that everyone will pay less. Rather, it is that life insurance should be a precise tool for financial wellness.

It should protect you and your dependents at a price point that is appropriate for your specific risk and sustainable for your budget, all built around the actual context of your life.

4. Critical illness: when health becomes financial

A serious diagnosis can trigger a second crisis behind the first: time off work, extra care, travel, home adjustments, and costs not fully covered elsewhere. Even families with strong medical aid can find the financial pressure arrives quickly.

Momentum’s Critical Illness cover is designed to provide a lump sum if you are diagnosed with a covered condition, buying financial breathing room when choices matter most.

The contextual question is not whether illness is “likely”. It is what a diagnosis would do to your income, your obligations and your family’s stability.

The better question

Instead of asking, “What is the best product?”, ask, “What does my context require?” A good adviser translates that context into a plan and then into the right mix of solutions, reviewed as life changes.

Advice is never one-size-fits-all. It is personal. Speak to a Momentum accredited financial adviser and make your journey to success work for you, not the other way around.

This article was sponsored by Momentum.