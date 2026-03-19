SIMON BROWN: Adapt, recharge — or be driven out of business

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The Q4 TransUnion 2025 Mobility Insights Report makes for some fascinating reading. The headline is that 2025 was the best year for new vehicle sales since 2014.

The key trend coming out of the report is the emergence of Chinese and, to a lesser degree, Indian and Japanese cars at price points well below traditional old-school vehicle brands. We can see this from driving around in South Africa, and the data shows that 17% of new vehicles sold last year were Chinese. This number is growing.

We also saw the used-to-new ratio decline to 2:9, down from around 3:8 in 2024. So, buyers are definitely looking to new rather than second-hand, and this is a clear indication of the value being offered.

Take two cars at similar prices: the second-hand one will be older with more mileage but also often with fewer bells and whistles, while the new Chinese car at the same price will have an assortment of features, such as an infotainment system, that used to be found only in higher-end, more expensive vehicles.

Local manufacturers selling into the local market are struggling

Another stat that caught my eye was that new vehicle inflation last year was only 1.2%, while second-hand vehicles actually recorded deflation of 1.9%. This is due to a strong rand more than anything else.

All of this has a real-world impact for the local industry. Local manufacturers selling into the local market are struggling, and we’re seeing traditional vehicle factories switching. The latest example is Chery acquiring Nissan’s Rosslyn plant to produce vehicles.

Another important trend is that loan durations are extending, with more than half now longer than six years. This helps drive affordability for the buyer, or more bang for their buck. But it also means they will be driving the car for longer, which means the dealership won’t see them return as soon. It also may add extra risk to the lender, as the longer time means more potential for something to go wrong, such as losing a job. Possibly the lender will have priced this into their model.

Then there are the new energy vehicles (NEVs), which represent only 4% of total sales. Most of these are hybrid, and that remains a challenge, with range anxiety and charging infrastructure unresolved.

I live in a large 226-apartment building in the heart of Rosebank, and there is no electric charging available. I am therefore locked out of the EV market. We are starting to see chargers at shopping centres and along the main freeways, so drivers can recharge en route to Durban or Cape Town. As this network grows, we’ll see more NEV sales.

This is yet another threat to traditional dealerships, as they have either limited or expensive NEV options and will again lose out to the Chinese brands.

Overall, we are seeing a structural change in vehicle sales in South Africa. The industry, especially dealerships and lenders, needs to adapt or become obsolete.