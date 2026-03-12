SIMON BROWN: Local markets may reap benefits of US slowdown

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There are two ways an investment in a listed share makes you money: dividends and a higher share price.

I have a love-hate relationship with dividends. Yes, it’s money for me to spend, but it’s also taxed at 20% with dividend withholding tax. This is a high rate when you consider that capital gains tax would be at most 18% for the highest taxpayers.

The other problem with dividends is that they’re usually paid in cash. As cash is a poor investment, I have to invest it — at my cost. That said, some companies offer dividend reinvestment options where you get shares instead of cash, but this is not popular other than with a few real estate investment trusts.

The other way we make money is when a share we own goes up in price. That is what I want to focus on this week because there are two drivers of a higher price and both are potentially playing out locally now.

The first driver is that earnings increase. Higher earnings mean a share should have a higher value and, as such, a higher share price, all things being equal. The relationship between the two, earnings and share price, is not linear, but broadly over time they will track together.

So if you are expecting earnings growth of 15% a year over the next decade, it would be fair to expect the share price to grow about the same.

But there is another driver of share price: multiple expansion. In simple terms, the earnings multiple is increasing not because of increased earnings but because of an increase in the number of buyers.

We’ve seen this in the US, where over the past 15 years or so the average earnings multiple for the S&P 500 has almost doubled, from the mid-teens to almost 30. Even with no earnings growth, that would cause share prices to double over the period, which equates to about 5% a year.

Locally our market has had a fairly suppressed average earnings multiple for ages, but that may finally be changing.

In a perfect world the green shoots we’ve seen over the past year would start to take hold properly and grow stronger. This could prompt a return of foreign investors, who have been net sellers for the past decade or so. If they became net buyers, that would drive multiples higher simply because more money would be chasing stocks in our market. We’d then have two drivers of the share price: earnings growth and multiple expansion.

In the US the opposite may be happening, and there may be an earnings multiple contraction. Not because the earnings are under pressure, but because the administration is doing plenty to alarm investors who may take their money elsewhere.

So, if money that would normally have gone into US equities came to our local market, we would reap the benefits while US market returns might slow down.

To be clear, though, the war in Iran will threaten everything if it’s not resolved speedily.