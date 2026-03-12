CHRISTO DE WIT: US bill could unlock trillions of dollars in crypto investment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Clarity Act in the US has been dragging along for months due to an impasse between US banks and leaders from the crypto industry over a few details of the bill. The White House has been attempting to broker discussions between the two sectors, without resolution.

The main problem the bill aims to solve is regulatory confusion. Two regulators, the Securities & Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, have been claiming authority over crypto, often without clear rules. At the moment, it’s unclear who’s in charge or what the law actually says. The Clarity Act aims to fix that by drawing a line around who regulates what, and the actual legislation.

South Africa is fortunate to have a financial regulator that tackled these regulatory mountains from the outset by rolling out a structured framework in phases, while forward-looking banks like Discovery Bank have collaborated with the crypto industry to make it possible for their clients to invest in crypto assets.

Why should digital asset regulatory frameworks for the US matter to South African crypto investors?

The main reason is that trillions of dollars in institutional capital are sitting on the sidelines, waiting for regulation to provide a clear legal pathway into digital assets. Once that pathway exists, the money can flow from pension funds and endowments. For perspective, post-ETF approvals saw more than $100bn in capital inflows.

When the US grumbles, the ripples are felt on the shores of every other country

Analysts at JPMorgan noted in February that the tide of negative sentiment could shift if this legislation is approved in the coming months. This would then act as a positive catalyst for crypto markets in the second half of the year. They expect institutional investors to lead the rebound.

The US is the biggest economy in the world and by extension one of the biggest crypto economies in terms of institutional involvement. When the US grumbles, the ripples are felt on the shores of every other country.

The clearest case in point was the launch of bitcoin ETFs in January 2024, which analysts now credit as one of the main drivers of bitcoin more than doubling in price in the same year, despite crypto ETFs having been available in other countries long before the US approved them.

US President Donald Trump wrote last week on social media that the crypto industry “cannot be taken from the People of America when it is so close to becoming truly successful”, a clear signal that there’s political will at the top to see this legislation through. For crypto markets, and the people who invest in them, that matters.

Christo de Wit is country manager for Luno South Africa