CHRISTO DE WIT: How to save a bundle

From a price perspective, diversification is one of those principles that’s hardest to believe in precisely when it matters most. When an investment is tagging high after high, a balanced portfolio can feel like a drag on returns. It only becomes self-evident in hindsight, and 2026 has provided plenty of opportunity for that.

Before the crypto sell-off that gathered real momentum in early 2026, bitcoin had made a compelling case for inclusion in any growth-orientated portfolio. It had been pushing into new record territory, outperforming both global and local stock markets by a considerable margin, and leading gold, despite the precious metal’s own impressive run over the preceding year.

All of that ground to a halt when Japan’s bond market unwound after the Bank of Japan raised its policy rate to 0.75%, its highest level in nearly two decades. This rattled global markets through the mechanism of the “yen carry trade”, where traders borrow cheaply in yen and use that capital to invest elsewhere in the hope of higher returns. When Japanese rates rose sharply, the trade became less profitable, triggering a cascade of forced selling across global markets, particularly among institutional investors.

Crypto is often the first market to react when big capital starts to shift. It’s highly leveraged and trades 24/7, so when large institutions need to raise cash quickly, assets like crypto are often sold first. The same institutional flows that helped drive last year’s rally may now be contributing to the sharp drawdown in early 2026. When big money moves, markets tend to feel it quickly and severely.

The question was never really whether bitcoin belonged in a growth portfolio; its track record made that case convincingly. The question is what sits alongside it.

US equities have since recovered. The S&P 500 is up roughly 11% over the past year. Bitcoin, by contrast, is down about 40% from its highs; in rand terms, off peaks of more than R2m last year. Over five years, the S&P 500 has returned over 78%, driven largely by AI-related names like Nvidia, which has gained more than 1,000%. Bitcoin has returned around 33% over the same window, comparable to Amazon, though that figure would have looked far rosier before the recent price drop.

Markets don’t move in straight lines, and respected institutions, including JPMorgan, expect a crypto rebound this year. What the past few months reinforce, however, is why diversification matters. A portfolio holding both the S&P 500 and bitcoin could have absorbed the crypto drawdown while benefiting from equity’s recovery, smoothing returns in a way neither asset can achieve alone.

New investment structures are making this kind of blended exposure more accessible. The tokenisation of real-world assets like stocks has enabled ETF-style bundles that combine traditional stocks with established crypto assets in a single investment.

Luno’s Blue Chip+ bundle, for example, brings these growth themes together — weighted 20% bitcoin, 10% ethereum and 10% each across the largest tokenised US tech stocks, including Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple and Amazon.

Diversification is the bedrock of almost all sound financial advice for a reason. The goal isn’t to avoid downside entirely; it’s to remain positioned for the highs that follow the lows.

De Wit is country manager for Luno South Africa