BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Sygnia, sell Pick n Pay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mark Tobin, founder of Coffee Microcaps

Buy: Sygnia

Sygnia logo (Supplied)

The release of its latest results disappointed some market watchers due to the lack of a results call and a skinny dividend increase, and the stock drifted back from a touch under R40 to about R33. The full-year result reflected an increase in staff complement and associated costs, as well as higher technology spend to insource certain functions on its in-house Alchemy platform. Sygnia’s retail business continues to grow strongly and generate better margins than the institutional business. Still, the institutional business remains the bedrock and saw only modest growth. The first half is also a key period, as it encompasses the end of the tax year, which results in increased flows into tax-free savings accounts and retirement annuity accounts, especially in the retail business. Equity markets continue to trade at record highs, which is favourable for management fee income. Overall, things look promising for a strong first-half result.

Sell: Pick n Pay

PicknPay logo (Supplied )

Pick n Pay remains in the depths of a multiyear turnaround, which looks no more certain to be successfully delivered per the stated strategy than it did 12 months ago. While many things are happening under the hood at the core business, it is still trading at a loss and will continue to do so for at least another two years, according to CEO Sean Summers. In the meantime, online deliveries from Woolies Dash and Checkers Sixty60 are growing exponentially and embedding themselves into customers’ long-term shopping behaviours. There is also the upcoming deadline for all exclusive leases at shopping centres to be phased out by the major retailers and landlords by December 31 2026, introducing potentially more competition to its bricks-and-mortar operations. Food retailers are also grappling with a marked slowdown in food inflation, which is muting price power and stoking fierce competition as they search for revenue growth through volume-driven discounts and promotions. Until more evidence of traction in the turnaround is produced, it remains a sell.