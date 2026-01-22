Market manoeuvres reshuffle the deck

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As the holiday dust settled, the JSE’s most influential actors were executing a flight from domestic infrastructure risk towards global technology, and a swap from cyclical resource peaks into the beaten-down consumer sector.

The most telling signal came from the Public Investment Corp (PIC), the state-owned behemoth that effectively sets the weather for the local market. The PIC trimmed its stake in poultry giant Astral Foods to just under 19.8%. Astral has long been a dividend staple, but it has been forced to build a R1bn contingency reserve specifically to buffer against infrastructure failures and water shortages. By reducing its exposure, the PIC appears to be cutting ecological and municipal risk.

Where did that capital go? The answer lies in the PIC’s aggressive accumulation of technology assets. In the same week it sold down chickens, the state asset manager ramped up its holding in Datatec to a formidable 20.55% and increased its stake in UK-focused Bytes Technology Group. At present Datatec’s Westcon-Comstor division is riding a wave of AI-driven infrastructure refreshes, boosting hard currency earnings.

However, the activity in Bytes extended far beyond the PIC’s strategic accumulation, turning the counter into a playground for complex financial engineering. The transaction logs reveal a frenzy of movement by global banking giant JPMorgan Chase, which executed a dizzying series of trades that saw it cross the 5% regulatory threshold multiple times in a matter of days. Unlike the PIC’s acquisition of voting shares, JPMorgan’s position is built almost entirely on cash-settled equity swaps, which allow exposure to price movements without holding physical shares. This activity suggests arbitrageurs are aggressively trading the spread or hedging exposure, contributing to volatility.

Amid this noise, the company’s largest shareholder, Coronation Fund Managers, executed its own rebalancing, first dipping its holding to 25.99% before buying back up to 26.03%. While the PIC is buying for the long haul, the activity from JPMorgan and Coronation highlights how Bytes has become a dual-listed proxy for liquidity and currency hedging in a volatile January environment.

JPMorgan Chase executed a dizzying series of trades that saw it cross the 5% regulatory threshold multiple times in a matter of days

While the state looked offshore, South Africa’s pre-eminent contrarian, Allan Gray, executed a textbook value pivot. True to its philosophy of selling high and buying low, the firm reduced its holding in producers Pan African Resources. With gold driving miners to record highs and Pan African’s share price swollen by the precious metals rally, Allan Gray took profits. It recycled those proceeds directly into the teeth of consumer pessimism, crossing the 5% ownership threshold in fashion retailer Truworths. It is a bold bet on the turning interest rate cycle, wagering that the credit-burdened South African consumer is finally nearing a bottom just as the resource cycle tops out.

Meanwhile, ultimate insider Christo Wiese was defending his own legacy. Through his vehicle Titan Premier Investments, Wiese spent early January sweeping up Brait shares at 220c. This is an arbitrage play on his own balance sheet for the retail tycoon; with Brait’s NAV sitting at about 321c a share, Wiese is effectively buying the underlying assets — primarily Virgin Active and Premier Foods — at a discount of about 30%. It signals a high-conviction belief that the gym chain’s post-pandemic recovery will eventually force the market to close that valuation gap.

Peresec Prime Brokers notified the market of a holding exceeding 10% in City Lodge Hotels. Peresec typically acts as a custodian for hedge funds, and this accumulation suggests event-driven funds are quietly building positions in the hospitality sector.

Former Glencore coal trading chief Tor Peterson offloaded shares worth millions in mid-January. The timing was impeccable, coinciding with renewed market fervour over a potential mega-merger between Glencore and Rio Tinto. When an insider sells into a merger rumour spike, it’s often a signal that the smart money prefers cash in hand to the uncertainty of regulatory hurdles.