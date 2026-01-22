BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Pepkor, sell Investec

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pepkor began as a retailer of school uniforms and low-cost essentials, serving South Africa’s working-class households. That core remains, but the company has evolved into something far more powerful: a platform for the mass market. Today, Pepkor not only sells affordable clothing and household goods, it also finances smartphones, provides microloans and increasingly acts as a banking partner for the informal economy.

South Africa’s economic baton has been handed from the innovators to the mass-market retailers and lenders. This is where the growth lies — the millions of South Africans who are underserved by traditional banks but who demand access to credit, connectivity and everyday financial services.

Pepkor’s reach into townships and rural areas gives it unrivalled distribution, while its ability to bundle retail and finance creates sticky customer relationships. In effect, Pepkor has become the infrastructure for South Africa’s low-end consumer boom. It is fast-growing, resilient and aligned with the country’s demographic reality. Pepkor represents the brave, scalable future — a company built to prosper where South African business is now most focused.

Sell: Investec

Investec was once the glamorous newcomer of South African banking — the boutique institution for professionals who were tired of grey-suited incumbents and wanted service with energy and flair. It was the catwalk of banking — handsome men, glamorous women and legendary lunches. Its brand carried cachet, its private banking arm was aspirational and its asset management business gave it global reach.

Now it’s just a faded runway. Today, Investec is a proxy for the old model of South African banking: serving the affluent, relying on legacy franchises and struggling to adapt to the structural shift in the market.

The growth engine in South African finance is no longer the high-end professional class; it is the mass market, where Capitec has rewritten the rules by offering simple, low-cost banking to millions. Investec, by contrast, has been slow to pivot. Its earnings growth is modest, its competitive edge dulled and its relevance diminished in a market where scale and accessibility matter more than prestige. In short, Investec embodies yesterday’s supermodel — elegant but increasingly out of step with where South African finance is headed.