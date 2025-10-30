BACKSTORY: Dumisani Bomela of the Hospital Association of South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

What is your one top tip for doing a deal?

A deal must give me an enduring sense of satisfaction. That usually tells me whether my input was authentic and the benefits will be long-lasting.

What was your first job?

I did a compulsory medical internship at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital in East London. There I experienced first-hand the challenges of public health care and developed a strong sense of purpose to serve communities with limited access to quality care.

Dumisani Bomela, CEO of Hasa (Supplied)

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

R400. I saved almost all of it, because I was focused on buying my first car. At the time even a small step towards that goal felt like progress. What little I did spend was on a junk food binge — it was my small reward after a month of late nights and tight budgets.

What is the one thing you wish someone had told you when you were starting out?

That, as a general rule, people are trying to solve their own problems. Friction is not always about you — it often reflects what the other person is dealing with.

If you could fix one thing in South Africa, what would it be?

Health care, and ensuring that it is accessible to everyone when they need it. That is why Hasa is committed to working collaboratively to broaden access to quality care for all.

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

Outside of work, I am more likely to go along with what my children want me to do. I hope my wife does not read this — they know how to soften me up.

What is the worst investment mistake you have made?

It was both financial and personal, the classic mistake of putting all my eggs in one basket. Things did not go as planned and it was a difficult experience. But it taught me one of the most important lessons of my life: avoid shortcuts, never leave your fortunes to chance, and always create options for yourself.

What is the best investment you have ever made, and how much of it was luck?

Doing an MBA. It is a powerful programme that sharpened how I think, lead and solve problems in business and beyond. It gave structure to the instincts I had developed through experience and helped me approach challenges with more clarity and perspective. Like many good things in life, there was some luck involved in timing, in support, and in what I took from it.

What is the best book you have read recently, and why did you like it?

Betting on a Darkie by Mteto Nyati, the current Eskom chair. The title caught my attention, especially as it reflects his rise in a once white family-controlled business. But it is his ambition and consistency that make the story compelling. He sets his sights on where he wants to be — and gets there.

What is the hardest life lesson you have learnt?

That people change, and not always for the better. It is difficult to reconcile when this happens to those you have trusted for years. It has taught me to manage expectations and lead with discernment.

What phrase or bit of jargon irritates you most?

“I will give it 110%.” Not only is it impossible mathematically, but it also often sounds performative. “I will try my best” is more honest and grounded, and leaves room for real accountability.

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

Tap into people’s emotions. Being ruthless does not work.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you do tomorrow?

I would convince the minister of health to gazette a package of incentives for responsible private investment in health care. The national budget is under immense pressure, and we urgently need new ways to bring in financial resources to strengthen health-care delivery in South Africa.