Innovator Trust unveils nominees for 2025 SMME Women in Tech Top Achiever Award

The 2025 Innovator Trust Women in Tech Awards marks its 10th anniversary this year.

This year, the Innovator Trust Women in Tech Awards (WIT) celebrates a decade of empowering women who have turned innovative ideas into sustainable impact.

Scheduled for November 20 2025, the 10th edition of these annual awards will honour the women driving SA’s digital economy forward.

“While there are many ways to acknowledge celebrations of success, these awards have been crafted in recognition of creative problem-solving, pure grit, and intention,” says Tashline Jooste, CEO of the Innovator Trust.

“Each nominee exemplifies how women in tech continue to shape sustainable growth, expand employment, and write the next chapter of Africa’s digital economy.”

Meet the 2025 Top Achiever Award nominees

From SMME technology innovators to engineering firms, boutique consultancies to young trailblazers, leading the charge at the 2025 Innovator Trust WIT Awards — and the women to watch — are the incredibly hard-working nominees for the Top Achiever Award:

Simangele Mphahlele, operations director of Tala Consulting.

Bongeka Nyembezi, director of Thamani Technologies & Systems.

Mpumi Mahlangu, MD of Synergy Trading & Projects.

Lethabo Ramotshela, sales engineer at Tsokotla Engineering.

Moira Mazibuko, marketing specialist at Simphiwe Security Consulting.

Aphiwe Tafeni, founder and MD of Olem Business Boutique.

Thabile Makhoba, founder of Makhoba Professional Services.

Tanya Ahjam, procurement manager of Bilion Power Solutions.

Sisanda Mbodlela, CEO and founder of SM Solutions PE Trading.

Unathi Nuku, director of New Era IT.

Nisha Maharaj, executive director of Niche Integrated Solutions.

Nonhlanhla Moloko, CEO of Samo Engineering.

Ayanda Nene, founder of Swift Send.

Siphokazi Simandla, MD of Bolunga Systems.

The remarkable women nominated to win a 2025 Innovator Trust's Women in Tech Award. (Innovator Trust)

Nominees in other award categories will be revealed in due course.

‘Shaping Her Growth’

The Innovator Trust is an enterprise and supplier development and empowerment business incubator dedicated to supporting the growth of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the ICT industry.

Through the annual WIT Awards, it reaffirms its long-term commitment to nurturing the next generation of female tech leaders.

By amplifying the voices of women shaping the digital future, the awards inspire both industry and communities to envision a more inclusive and resilient economy.

The forward-looking theme of the campaign promoting the 2025 awards — “Shaping Her Growth: Code it. Shape it. Scale it” — is a case in point. It salutes women who are building foundations, honing their leadership, and expanding their SMES into lasting, influential businesses.

As the curtain rises on this year’s celebration of excellence, the Innovator Trust WIT Awards stand as a call to action: a call to continue shaping her future.

Each nominee’s journey is proof that when women mould ideas with intent and have the support to do so, they build legacies that scale across industries, communities, and generations.

Attend the awards virtually

The 2025 Innovator Trust WIT Awards form part of a empowering hybrid event taking place from 9am to 4pm on Thursday November 20.

Online attendees can enjoy thought-provoking panel discussions and insightful keynote presentations.

Online attendance is complimentary. Virtual registrations are open until November 14 — click here to register.

For more information about the 2025 Innovator Trust WIT Awards, connect with the trust on Instagram, Facebook, X or LinkedIn.

This article was sponsored by the Innovator Trust.