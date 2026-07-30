NATASHA MARRIAN: Our most ironically named institution

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Jacob Zuma must be giggling into his teacup at Nkandla. The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), the very institution set up to investigate the criminal penetration of the government — state capture — has itself been captured.

This became painfully clear when former Idac head Andrea Johnson returned to the Madlanga commission this week after submitting a request to President Cyril Ramaphosa and justice minister Mmamoloko Kubayi to be immediately released from her post.

Ramaphosa accepted her resignation, but should he have done so as readily as he did? Should she instead have been subjected to an inquiry into her fitness to hold office? Should she have been suspended without pay, instead of being allowed to simply resign?

Her evidence before the commission raises worrying questions about the potentially sinister role Idac has been playing in the factional war within the police. The internal fighting was initially exposed by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at his explosive July 6 2025 media briefing, which led to the appointment of the Madlanga commission.

A bigger picture behind the allegations Mkhwanazi brought to light is now rapidly emerging at the Madlanga commission. Idac, under Johnson, has emerged as a malign and influential player.

July 27, 2026.Former Head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) Adv Andrea Johnson testifies before Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day (Freddy Ma)

Johnson, appointed as head of Idac in 2022, is unlikely to escape reckoning as more questions emerge about the conduct of Idac members who ran unwarranted investigations into crime intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo and members of his unit.

In addition to his crime intelligence role, Khumalo was project leader of the political killings task team (PKTT) — on which Idac also set its sights, though this was not within its mandate and it received no authorisation to do so. There are even allegations that an Idac investigator faked an affidavit from an MP to probe Khumalo for an appointment made to his unit.

Mkhwanazi said the PKTT was disbanded by suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu in December 2024 because organised crime cartels saw it as a major threat to their operations.

Here it is important to take a step back.

There are even allegations that an Idac investigator faked an affidavit from an MP to probe Khumalo for an appointment made to his unit

The Madlanga commission heard last year that the PKTT was called in to help the Gauteng special task force with its investigation into the killing of Q-Tech employee Armand Swart (in a case of mistaken identity). The assassination was linked to a corrupt Transnet contract won by alleged crime boss Katiso “KT” Molefe.

Molefe’s arrest and a search-and-seizure operation at the home of another alleged cartel boss, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, in December 2024 prompted the disbandment of the PKTT, a number of witnesses have testified before the commission.

The PKTT, led by Khumalo, had been brought in because police believed top cops in Gauteng and nationally had been “captured” by the organised crime cartel under investigation.

Idac, it emerged during Johnson’s evidence, had vigorously pursued Khumalo and members of his unit, as well as the PKTT, for what seem to be minor administrative human resource issues.

Andy Mothibi, head of the National Prosecuting Authority, announced on Monday that the NPA was provisionally withdrawing fraud and corruption charges against Khumalo and five members of his unit, including mechatronics expert and engineer Dineo Mokwele (whom Johnson dismissed on the stand as a “token” appointee).

Another example of dubious actions on Johnson’s part emerged this week — she approved a probe into Khumalo over a security clearance matter in which he had already been cleared of wrongdoing by a Public Service Commission investigation in 2023.

Johnson’s performance on the stand was cringeworthy, especially in light of the volumes of evidence about state capture cases that have produced no convictions.

Johnson seems to be playing dumb at Madlanga, a performance that contrasts sharply with past media interviews in which she defended her pursuit of Khumalo and members of his unit.

In leaked recordings obtained by amaBhungane and released last year, Johnson tells prosecutors to carry large files with them into court, even if they are empty. “Fake it until you make it,” she tells them. This throws an informative light on her “I know nothing” stance at the Madlanga commission.

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo saw through it. “It looks like there was a hidden hand driving Idac investigations into crime intelligence and the PKTT, and the question is, who and what is that hidden hand? Where do all these things come from?” he asked.

“This is a much broader investigation into crime intelligence and quite clearly all members of the PKTT. Who was driving this? What was the motive? Was there political interference? Was there infiltration? What is the big picture? Is it infiltration of Idac by unknown people?”

Idac’s pursuit of the PKTT, outside its mandate, ties in with Mchunu’s controversial move to disband the unit — Johnson will be questioned further on a meeting she had with Mchunu in the last leg of her testimony this week.

On the first day in the witness box, Johnson cited her right not to incriminate herself and side-stepped questions about why she had provided suspended Feroz Khan with information linked to the case against him. She said little in the face of a damning line of questioning by the commissioners during the remainder of her testimony, trying to pass the buck or feigning ignorance.

Unexpectedly, perhaps, Idac has emerged as yet another institution the Madlanga commissioners are now free to probe further and make recommendations about. Again, the necessity for reform is glaring, particularly given Idac’s useless track record at prosecuting state capture cases.

As for Johnson, she may well fit nicely into the MK Party coterie.