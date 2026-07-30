EDITORIAL: Phala Phala: The hyenas are circling

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Be careful what you wish for. That might be good advice to the politicians of all political parties as they watch for opportunities in the impeachment process that threatens President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The FM speculated in May that perhaps the president is as remote from his personal financial affairs as he is from what his cabinet ministers are doing. We suggested that the acknowledged sale of 20 buffaloes to a Sudanese businessman for about $580,000 had been arranged by Ramaphosa’s minions, that they had asked the businessman to pay cash and then stuffed the banknotes into the furniture, possibly for their own use later.

It is hard to believe that Ramaphosa would find nothing strange in being paid the equivalent of R9.58m in hard currency, or that he would tolerate using a couch as his bank. It is much more plausible that he knew nothing about it at all until the money was stolen. The embarrassment of utter ignorance must be almost as bad as being guilty of some misdemeanour.

Be that as it may, regardless of what happened at Phala Phala and how much Ramaphosa knew about it, the impeachment process has taken on a life of its own. Even if he is exonerated, ways will be found to use it against him.

Opposition parties like the EFF and the MK Party smell blood in the water. That is understandable and inevitable.

No less inevitably, there are those in the ANC who are positioning themselves for Ramaphosa’s exit at the end of his second term in 2029. And the impeachment process, stalled for the moment by a high court interdict, might be seen as a weapon to oust him before he serves his full term. For instance, it might be argued that his reputation is so stained that he will be a liability as the party moves towards the 2029 national and provincial elections — which look set to be existential for the ANC.

The ANC leadership election at the end of 2027 will present a perfect opportunity. There are precedents. Presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma were both “recalled” by the ANC before they could complete their second term.

Unlike the US president, South Africa’s president is not directly elected by voters. Ramaphosa, like his predecessors, serves as party leader at the pleasure of the ANC’s elite individuals and structures.

But if they wish to recall him early, they will need to be clear on who will replace him, and whether they want to preserve the GNU. It is possible that the GNU will be the major casualty of Phala Phala — which is why the DA needs to consider very carefully its view of the impeachment process.

As the hyenas circle the wounded buffalo, timing will be vital. If an ANC faction moves too late, the opportunity may be lost; too early, and a price will be paid for disloyalty and betrayal.

One is reminded of the epigram by the English courtier and poet Sir John Harington (1560-1612): “Treason doth never prosper: what’s the reason? Why, if it prosper, none dare call it treason.”