EDITORIAL: Cool response to big fintech deal

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Pepkor’s proposed combining of its fast-growing Flash unit with Shop2Shop, to create a R20bn fintech hub, puts valuations in the JSE’s burgeoning fintech sector in the spotlight.

There are medium-term plans to list the enlarged entity. But obviously bedding-down time is required, and the new-look venture needs to travel some way down the road for investors to establish just how smoothly future profits accelerate. The initial market reaction has been muted. Pepkor’s share price dipped after the deal, remaining flat after several days of market mulling.

The fintech market on the JSE is a curious collection, spanning Araxi with a market value of R2.3bn to Optasia with a market value of R17.7bn. Weaver Fintech and Lesaka sit in between with valuations of R5.8bn and R6.6bn respectively. Earnings multiples stretch from under 10 times for Weaver to a headier 23 times for Optasia.

For the deal’s sake, Flash and Shop2Shop have been accorded values of more than R10bn each. This is more than the market value for what is arguably the closest comparison, the well-established pre-paid specialist Blu Label Unlimited. It has a market value of R8bn. With its significant stake in telecoms group Cell C, the Blu Label comparison is hardly perfect. But it might prove a useful reflection point.

Pepkor’s deal sheet shows Flash generating R900m in ebitda and R488m in after-tax profit, against Shop2Shop’s R661m and R385m in respective 2025 financial years. That’s 20 times and 25 times net profit. Some may argue that’s not too startling for a high-growth business.

Still, Pepkor shareholders will hope integration goes perfectly to plan … none more so than group CEO Pieter Erasmus, who is aligned to entities holding 13% of the merged business, with a value of R2.6bn.