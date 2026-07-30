ANDREW KIRBY: Industrialisation is the ultimate resilience strategy

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As Africans we have been grappling with how to accelerate industrialisation through innovation and sustainability. A growing body of evidence suggests that the answer may lie in developing ecosystems that unite government, business and academia, harness technology and build real capacity.

Industrialisation is the ultimate resilience strategy. Geopolitical shifts, supply-chain shocks and climate stress test every economy. Countries with established productive capacity are better positioned to handle these disruptions and tend to better absorb the impact, adapt and recover quickly.

About the author: Andrew Kirby is CEO of Toyota SA and chair of the B20 SA Industrial Transformation and Innovation Task Force. (B20 SA)

Manufacturing creates mass employment for low- and mid-skill workers, anchors value chains and generates exports that fund public services. Historic data provides evidence that economies that have sustained over 7% growth over a decade or more, have nearly always relied on manufacturing-driven expansion into higher-value, tech-enabled production.

In SA’s case, we boast world-class engineering talent, a robust financial sector and a thriving IT community. Yet our manufacturing value added per capita has stagnated. In 2023 it stood at around $800, above peers such as Egypt and Nigeria but on a downward trend. By contrast, China exceeds $3,000 per head, and the United States nears $8,000. Without a stronger industrial push, our economy will rely on consumption-led growth, risking future incomes and jobs.

Peer comparison underscores the urgency. In 2000 manufacturing comprised 19% of our GDP, leading India, Brazil and Turkey. By 2024 that share fell to about 13%, near the bottom of the group. Turkey climbed to 22% through consistent industrial policy and export-led growth. India paired its IT boom with production-linked incentives and infrastructure investment to keep factories humming. Their experience shows that services cannot replace manufacturing, and that the two must grow together.

From strategy to execution

The B20 Industrial Transformation and Innovation Task Force identified three priorities. Industrial strategy should be jointly driven and owned by government and business, backed by empowered delivery agencies with clear mandates, long-term plans and agile platforms that bridge policy and factory floors.

Deepening domestic value chains and unlocking capital for all tiers could be the game-changer that brings small and medium-sized businesses into real participation in industrial growth. Too many small and medium-sized firms remain on the industrial sidelines. Targeted supplier-upgrading programmes, corridor-based trade integration and industry-aligned skills systems can help them participate in value creation. Blended finance should help attract private investment in situations where traditional funding is lacking.

Technology can also play a crucial role in supporting a balanced transition. Industry 4.0 and green technologies have already delivered significant productivity gains and emissions reductions in early adopter firms. Business-led digital and low-carbon plans, supported by incentives and shared infrastructure, can help reduce risks associated with technology adoption for companies of different sizes. The South African Centre for Industry and Technology (SACIT) has introduced a model involving shared research and development facilities and partner collaboration, which demonstrates how a delivery platform can advance Industry 4.0 uptake across the economy.

Four enablers will make this vision achievable. First is strategic industrial finance targeting key sectors. Second is competitive infrastructure connecting industrial clusters with logistics and energy networks. Third is streamlined trade systems utilising digital processes and harmonised standards. Fourth is regulation that supports innovation, such as testing environments and product passports designed to decrease risk for early adopters. These components together contribute to an ecosystem conducive to growth.

Demonstration platforms will be necessary for small businesses to pilot technologies, work jointly on projects, and expand proven solutions. Such platforms can convert policy into observable results including new employment opportunities, improved productivity, and sustainable development.

As SA embarks on this journey, a central question is how quickly we can harness innovation and collaboration to transform African economies. The B20 Industrial Transformation and Innovation Task Force’s recommendations to the G20 chart a pathway to renew industrial strategy, deepen value chains, attract capital and harness technology for inclusive transformation. SACIT exemplifies this vision. Now we must move from words to action and build the industrial future our country deserves.

Click here to download the final paper outlining the B20 Industrial Transformation and Innovation Task Force’s recommendations.

Click here to read more articles providing expert insights from B20 SA’s key players.

This article was sponsored by B20 SA.