No exceptions.

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In a recent annual letter to shareholders, an experienced investment manager discussed what some saw as a material change to the execution of his firm’s investment philosophy. Whereas previously his intention had been to hold the underlying stocks for the long term, he was now more actively trading the fund’s holdings. This generated much commentary; investors expect investment managers to stay true to their investment philosophy and process because this is a key reason they choose to invest with a firm in the first place.

By contrast, two Ninety One portfolio managers — one a deep-value and the other a quality investor — have held their investment philosophy and process constant for the past two decades, even as it cost them periods of relative underperformance. And, in an unexpected twist, their two vastly different investment disciplines have led them to some similar stocks.

When to sell?

While you should not alter your investment strategy or its execution unless it was incorrect at the outset, or your personal or financial circumstances change, we have previously identified several warning signals that should trigger a re-evaluation.

A key trigger we identified was evidence of investment philosophy drift. When selecting a fund to assist you in meeting your long-term investment objectives, you may have done so based on the portfolio manager’s investment philosophy, for example, value-, growth- or momentum-focused.

It may be that after a period of underperformance because the investment style has been out of favour — for example, value underperformance for much of the period after the 2008-2009 financial crisis or quality underperformance post-Covid — the portfolio manager starts to drift away from their stated investment philosophy. This style drift will likely result in the fund neither meeting its investment objective over time nor fulfilling the role for which you selected it. This should trigger the re-evaluation of your investment strategy.

Value investing: patience as the price of return

John Biccard, portfolio manager of the Ninety One Value and Global Value funds, recently reinforced the importance of staying true to your investment philosophy and process.

Biccard is a contrarian, deep-value investor. He seeks out unloved, out-of-favour companies, often where management is ridiculed and the company is priced for disaster. He then eliminates certain stocks: those with too much leverage (think African Bank) or where there is risk of obsolescence (think Kodak). He then waits for the stock to rerate.

As a result, he is often accused of buying and selling too early, but he is not going to change. Biccard has previously said: “Everything in the portfolio will always be cheap, no exeptions, no falling in love … All out at fair value.”

Everything in the portfolio will always be cheap, no exceptions, no falling in love … All out at fair value — John Biccard

He has consistently applied this value investment philosophy over the more than 25 years that he has managed the Ninety One Value Fund. In this time, he and his investors have endured prolonged periods of waiting for portfolio positioning to pay off. The shortest stretch was six months for the extreme “South Africa Inc position” that he put into the portfolio prior to the 2024 national elections. The longest was four years for the platinum group metals position that he initiated in the mid-2010s. The result, however, is a long-term record of outperformance of both the benchmark and peers.*

That excess return is, in effect, payment for the discomfort of holding out-of-favour shares.

Quality investing: resilience during downturns

While applying a materially different investment philosophy and process, Clyde Rossouw, portfolio manager of the Ninety One Global Franchise and Opportunity funds, is equally committed to staying true to quality as an investment style.

Rossouw, known for his rigorous quality discipline, is looking for companies that exhibit five key attributes:

Enduring competitive advantages;

Dominant market positions;

Low economic sensitivity;

Healthy balance sheets and low capital intensity; and

Sustainable cash flow and effective capital allocation.

No exceptions.

As a result, do not expect to see material exposure to gold and precious metals shares in these portfolios, as they do not meet the team’s definition of quality, nor do many of the semiconductor companies that are benefiting from the AI buildout.

Given the recent relative outperformance of these two sectors, funds staying true to a quality investment style have underperformed.

When Quality meets Value

Many traditional quality stocks are now trading at depressed valuations, as illustrated in the following chart of Ninety One Global Franchise Fund’s return on invested capital (ROIC, a measure of quality), vs its relative valuation (12-month forward p:e) over the past 10 years.

The divergence is stark: ROIC has improved even as relative valuations have compressed towards decade lows — the market is pricing in far less quality than the underlying businesses are delivering.

Chart 1: Ninety One Global Franchise Fund ROIC vs relative valuation

Data is based on a substantially similar Related Account. The data does not represent the historical performance of the Fund and is not indicative of the potential future performance of the Fund. (Ninety One and FactSet)

At such depressed levels, some quality stocks have become attractive to deep value managers such as Biccard. Scanning through the Value Fund’s top holdings, you will note several consumer-staples stocks, such as Rémy Cointreau, Pernod Ricard, Dr Martens, Diageo, Heineken, Budweiser and Beiersdorf. Consumer staples have traditionally been core holdings in quality-aligned portfolios.

More surprising though is that Biccard recently bought his first global IT stock, the software company Adobe.

Software companies have recently been a key detractor from the relative performance of both Ninety One Global Franchise and Opportunity funds. That is because the market took the view that AI would permanently disrupt all “software as a service” businesses, including Adobe and core software holdings in the Global Franchise fund: LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group), Autodesk, Booking.com, ADP and Intuit.

While some software companies may be replaced by AI, many, such as those listed here, are actively embracing AI in their service offerings. The Quality team’s analysis shows that these software companies have deep moats, proprietary data, regulatory lock-in, network effects, embedded workflows or function as a system of record. Their share prices may have come under pressure, but their earnings have continued to grow.

This is what it means to stay true to an investment philosophy under pressure: not reacting to short-term discomfort but applying conviction consistently over time. It is the benchmark against which any change in a manager’s approach should be assessed. No exceptions.

*The Ninety One Value Fund has outperformed both the fund’s benchmark — 70% FTSE/JSE all share index TR +30.0% MSCI AC World net return (87.5% Alsi +12.5% MSCI ACWI pre May 1 2023) — and the Association for Savings & Investment South Africa South African Equity General category over all 3-, 5-, 10- and 20-year periods and since inception (April 30 1997) to June 30 2026. Highest and lowest returns are those achieved during any rolling 12 months over the period specified. Since inception simulation date May 30 1997: July 16 87.7% and September 1998 -35.8%. Source: Morningstar