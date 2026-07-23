WATCH: Potato industry in South Africa

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Potatoes are more than just another staple food; they are South Africa’s most consumed vegetable and one of the country’s most resilient agricultural success stories.

In this episode of AgriView, we are joined by Willie Jacobs, CEO of Potatoes South Africa, for an insightful discussion on how the industry keeps fresh potatoes on consumers’ tables every day. We unpack the realities of producing a record potato crop, the challenges facing South Africa’s fresh produce markets, price volatility, and why better market infrastructure is critical for both farmers and consumers. The conversation also explores how potato producers are adapting to climate volatility through better data and technology, the industry’s transformation initiatives, opportunities for emerging farmers, trade within SADC, and exciting efforts to reconnect young South Africans with where their food comes from.

Watch our conversation here: