ROB ROSE: Transparency poser for the JSE

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Just how “public” should a public stock market be? That’s the question confronting the JSE as it plots to strike down a ruling by the Information Regulator obliging it to release information around a set of questionable stock trades back in 2020.

In this case, a company called Inhlanhla Ventures had an account at brokerage Peresec, which would advance it credit. At one point in 2020, the price of enX shares cratered from 700c to 320c, sparking a margin call on Inhlanhla’s account and leading to Peresec taking over its shares in enX.

Wouldn’t you know it, a few days later enX’s stock rebounded dramatically, so Peresec’s new position was dramatically in the money.

Inhlanhla suspected market manipulation — that Peresec had colluded with others in the market to drive down enX’s share price to trigger the margin call and take over its shares.

To verify its suspicion, Inhlanhla demanded to see the actual trades, along with the identity of the traders, in enX shares between May 3 and May 19 2020.

The JSE point-blank refused, so Inhlanhla approached the Information Regulator to rule on whether the exchange should disclose these details under the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia).

In January, the regulator came back with a finding: the JSE must disclose this information and should seek representations from those who executed the trades as to why this shouldn’t happen.

Workers pass a sign outside the headquarters of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in the Sandton district of Johannesburg, South Africa (Bloomberg)

While the JSE argued that disclosing this information would cause harm, regulator Pansy Tlakula said this was a “mere assertion” without evidence. “Society would not recognise an expectation of privacy by participants in the relevant enX Group trades to be reasonable,” she said.

Now the JSE has fired back, taking the Information Regulator to court to have its ruling overturned. In a 57-page affidavit, filed in the high court on June 30, JSE legal head Louis Cockeran speaks ominously about the fallout of letting this stand.

“If [companies] like Inhlanhla may access this information, this will mean that they can request details and documents of all share transactions on the JSE,” he says. “This result will have very serious negative consequences on the confidence of investors and businesspeople.”

Cockeran says that when parties implement commercial transactions, they often need to do so without alerting the market.

“If [this decision] is not reviewed and set aside, it will not be possible to implement a transaction in the confidence that a competitor will not become aware of it. It will no longer be possible to build a stake in a listed company without alerting others to that fact, which would likely result in a speculative run on the price of that share.”

Modern commercial markets “demand privacy”, he says. Investors “should be able to invest in shares listed on the JSE without family, friends and work colleagues being able to access their private financial affairs”.

He says no country discloses this sort of information, which makes the regulator’s decision “a global outlier”. And, if the JSE is forced to provide this detail, global investors might shun South Africa’s market.

It’ll make for a fascinating court case, not least because the Constitutional Court has already agreed that something you’d think is far more sacrosanct than share trades — personal tax information — ought to be disclosed under the information laws, in the right circumstances.

In that case, the FM and amaBhungane fought to get Jacob Zuma’s tax records, based on “credible evidence” that he was not tax-compliant when he was president.

The court agreed, saying the “public interest override” in the law provides a high level of confidentiality while also “providing a carefully crafted, limited, restrained and relatively onerous basis for the lifting of confidentiality in the public interest”.

This time around, amaBhungane argues that this JSE case illustrates how “a culture of secrecy within our powerful institutions operates to stymie accountability” within our wider society.

“Similar stories happen every day, all over the country, with all sorts of different public bodies. Municipalities, national government departments and state-owned entities all regularly refuse Paia requests, often based on a misguided interpretation of the law,” amaBhungane’s Caroline James wrote.

With this instinctive lurch towards secrecy, is it any wonder that we’re in an accountability vacuum in South Africa, James asks.

Adam Pike, the lawyer representing Inhlanhla, tells the FM that the JSE’s arguments are “just terrible”.

He says: “The JSE has deliberately tried to delay this case right from the start, and has now come up with the most obtuse arguments. Not only does this raise the question of what they’re hiding, but it also makes a mockery of our access to information laws if you can’t use it to get even this basic information about share trades.”

Anyway, there are already specific rules around disclosure, and this is why, when any one party holds more than 5% of a company’s stock, it must disclose this. Which at least recognises, even within the JSE’s listing rules, that there is a limitation on blanket secrecy.

But Cockeran argues that there are specific avenues for trading information to be released if someone suspects shady stock dealings. The regulatory body mandated to probe insider trading is the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), and it can always get this information.

“Inhlanhla has employed the wrong process,” Cockeran says. “Rather than Paia, it should have requested the FSCA to conduct an investigation.”

There are subtle subplots everywhere. The JSE is fighting for relevance as listings decline, and it sees anything, even on the margin, that reduces its attractiveness as a mechanism for raising capital as a threat. Much, in other words, is on the line.