LOFTUS MARAIS: Questions are fair. But where is the evidence?

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In his column in the FM recently, Justice Malala mused on Tony Leon, Resolve Communications and the frenzy of attacks both are experiencing. Commentators are, of course, free to ask whatever questions they like — but there should be an expectation that they do so with some fealty to the facts and not rely purely on slights and innuendo.

Leon has spent more than 40 years in South African public life. He helped found the DA in the early years of our democracy and led the party until stepping aside in 2007. He served as an MP until 2009, and as South Africa’s ambassador to Argentina — appointed by an ANC president — between 2009 and 2012. He has written, spoken and argued about this country’s politics and economics with depth and consistency ever since. That history, that professional network across the political spectrum, that knowledge and that credibility are not a scandal; they are the result of a consequential and successful career, in and out of public office.

DA logo (SABC)

Malala frames it as suspicious that a man with Leon’s experience is engaged in public affairs and communications, as though a professional network built up over decades automatically amounts to something sinister.

The implication, of course, is that Leon can use his network to hire and fire office bearers or direct the decisions of ministers as though he holds some invisible lever of power within a party in which he holds no formal position. This should be laughed out of the room.

The implication that Leon can use his network to direct the decisions of ministers should be laughed out of the room — Loftus Marais

If Leon’s influence inside the DA were the mechanism by which Resolve secured outcomes for legitimate businesses, there would be a wealth of evidence to support it. In fact, over the years Resolve has assisted numerous clients in requesting meetings with DA ministers and they have been declined or ignored, repeatedly, on the record. That is a strange result for a firm supposedly guaranteed a hearing by virtue of Leon’s status.

The GNU is scarcely two years old, and for the bulk of Resolve’s history its only national-level engagement on behalf of its clients was with ANC ministers. Some of them met with Resolve’s clients; others declined, as was entirely their right. The picture Malala paints — a firm laser focused on DA ministers — does not survive contact with the record, or with reality.

What does Resolve actually do? Mostly the unglamorous, entirely legal groundwork of advocacy and communications: letters to ministers (often unanswered), media statements, opinion pieces, formal submissions and briefing documents on behalf of clients who want to grow the economy, employ more people, and keep South Africa safe. This is public affairs work. It is legal and consistent with how democracies function.

It is also worth asking why Resolve, specifically, is receiving this attention. The advocacy work Resolve does is hardly unique. Many other firms operate in the same space, offering similar services to clients who want to engage with government, including firms either run by or employing several former senior office bearers across party lines.

For 13 years, Resolve has practised public affairs work. The FM has, over many decades, reported boldly on how South Africa’s growth has been throttled by policy missteps, regulatory uncertainty, and decisions made without the practical input of the businesses those decisions affect. The solution to that problem is more structured, ethical engagement between business and government — not less. That is what firms like Resolve and so many others of our type exist to provide.

Marais is COO of Resolve Communications