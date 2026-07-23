LETTER: Councillors are paid to play

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The FM’s cover story on the demise of Knysna and other municipalities refers (Rotten apples and bad politics, May 28-June 3). Before 1994, city and town councillor positions were honorary positions, that is, unpaid. It attracted a type of councillor who had considerable life, business and professional experience. A councillor who put the interests of the town and community first. The system worked well, though service delivery to the disadvantaged could have been better. The evidence is overwhelming that the current system of paid councillors is a disaster in most of the country.

If the councillor positions are unpaid, there is little incentive for parties to break coalitions. The money saved on their salaries can be used for improved service delivery, especially at the smaller municipalities. The fact that the ANC has used the councillor positions for artificial job creation is no excuse to retain the paid system. For the good of the people and the country, the concept of service above self has to be revived.

Jan Buurman

Cape Town

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za