JANNIE ROSSOUW: When capital flow management is exchange control

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Beneficial owners of foreign or crypto assets will also have to make declarations after each trade

The gradual relaxation of exchange control has been a government policy for more than 30 years. In his state of the nation address in February 1996, president Nelson Mandela stated that “to improve the investment climate, our monetary authorities are reviewing … the timing and pace of lifting existing exchange controls. For us, it is not a matter of whether but of when these controls will be phased out.”

Since 1996, some progress has been made with this objective — for instance, with the introduction of foreign investment allowances for South African residents.

Another step was the renaming of the Reserve Bank’s exchange control department to the financial surveillance department in 2010. The objective of the renaming was to change the functions and responsibilities of the department from exchange control to capital flow management.

In his February 2026 budget speech, finance minister Enoch Godongwana announced further relaxations in exchange control, including an increase in the individual foreign allowance from R1m to R2m a year. He also said draft regulations would soon be published under the Currency & Exchanges Act that would include crypto assets in the capital flow management regime.

The draft capital flow management regulations were published in April. Unfortunately, they are a serious disappointment.

First, the regulations introduce the notion of control of foreign or crypto assets. South Africans who are in possession or control of such assets must make a declaration as prescribed to the authorities within 30 days of being in possession or control. This is silly and impractical.

It is unclear where this requirement leaves the asset management industry. The industry — which merely controls trading on behalf of beneficial owners — will probably have to make daily declarations. Beneficial owners of foreign or crypto assets will also have to make declarations after each trade and probably also when values change owing to exchange rate movements.

This reminds us of the dollars stored in a couch at Phala Phala, albeit for safekeeping. The dollars were under the control of President Cyril Ramaphosa as owner of the farm (although the Bank decided that the transaction, apparently involving the sale of buffalo, was not completed).

It is not a matter of whether but of when these controls will be phased out — Nelson Mandela

The mention in the draft regulations of the term “control” introduces a new ambit of exchange control not covered by the regulations of 1961.

Second, the draft regulations introduce the registration of authorised crypto asset service providers. Trading in crypto is limited to buying from and selling to these service providers. This is a serious limitation on freedom to trade and transact and is clearly regulatory overreach.

Third, the draft regulations stipulate that South Africans wishing to acquire crypto assets must apply to crypto asset service providers to purchase such assets. In addition, these assets may not be used for any other purpose than the purpose stated in the application.

This is a serious impediment to ownership. For instance, may hoarded crypto assets be bequeathed to beneficiaries in a will if the owner did not state “death” as the reason for purchase?

Clearly these draft regulations sneak in a new structure of domestic control over crypto assets. This looks like legislation through regulation.

Fourth, enforcement officers appointed in terms of the regulations can ask any South African about to travel outside the country to produce any currency, crypto assets, gold or securities in their possession or under their control. This is clearly impractical. How can something that people control but do not have in their physical possession be produced?

The Phala Phala currency again comes to mind. How could this have been produced by Ramaphosa if he was asked about foreign or crypto assets when travelling out of South Africa?

Similarly, how could any South African produce foreign currency that is legitimately held abroad in terms of the current exchange control regulations? It seems that the practical implications of what has been formulated were not considered.

The fifth problem is that the public can be forced to hand over and open their electronic devices for inspection by enforcement officers appointed in terms of the regulations. Unfortunately, not all enforcement officers are honest. In a country with a high crime rate, draft regulations of this nature leave no protection for the public.

A sixth problem is that every person who is about to enter South Africa must declare in writing any currency, crypto assets, gold or securities under their control. Enforcement will be chaos.

These are exchange control regulations and clearly not capital flow management regulations as they have been represented to South Africans.

The South African authorities need to ditch these harsh and impractical draft regulations. The time has come to abolish all exchange control, as envisaged by Mandela 30 years ago.

Something went badly wrong with these regulations. We can only hope that they were the result of sloppy drafting and inadvertent regulatory overreach, rather than a deliberate attempt to reintroduce draconian exchange controls by the back door.

Rossouw is an honorary professor at Wits Business School and an economist at Altitude Wealth