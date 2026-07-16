ROB ROSE: Bank exec slams politicians over migration

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It was a somewhat awkward disjuncture: South Africa’s largest bank, with operations in 21 countries on the continent, holding a two-day event titled “Africa Unlocked” at a time when the country’s antipathy towards foreigners is sky-high.

The African continent (123RF/ jovanas)

Two weeks ago, the anti-migrant group March and March held a day of protest across the country, with June 30 being the deadline it had set for foreigners to leave South Africa. While the spectre of widespread violence didn’t materialise, the threat lingers.

South Africans became the target of much anger. “Go back and protect your jobs,” Nigerian filmmaker Moses Eskor jeered after Bafana Bafana lost their knockout game against Canada. With South Africa out, “Afrophobia is gone from the World Cup”, he said.

For a bank running a pan-African franchise, this ill will is hugely damaging.

Lungisa Fuzile, the head of Standard Bank’s African business, says this rising anti-migrant sentiment speaks pointedly to one thing: a failure of leadership.

“The single biggest cause is a lack of political leadership, here and in the region,” he tells the FM. “Politicians understand the interdependence between South Africa and the rest of the continent. So they should be saying: ‘If our people don’t understand this, let us go and explain it to them.’ Instead, they’re keeping dead quiet.”

Fuzile says the reason for this is that so many of our political leaders “have themselves failed”. So rather than take responsibility, they seek easy scapegoats.

It is, of course, a complex environment — South Africa’s economy has grown at 1% over the past decade, while a choking, jobless economy has led many to frame this as a zero-sum game, in which any migrant in a job is in effect stealing someone else’s job.

Fuzile’s point is that our politicians should be correcting this misapprehension. “Our leaders ought to be going out to explain the reality, but instead they are exploiting ignorance and fear so they can personally capitalise on it,” he says.

Our collective folly and ineptitude on migration have lost us the moral high ground in Africa — Sim Tshabalala

To be fair, some are worse than others. ActionSA and Jacob Zuma’s MK Party have played up these migration fears.

The ANC, meanwhile, has sent out mixed messages, with its senior leaders wary of ceding more ground to populist parties. The party’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, for instance, has spoken of how spaza shops “must be preserved for South Africans”, even at the expense of legalised immigrants.

One businessman, who asked not to be named, describes a meeting where one ANC politician told him that “business must come and account for why they allow foreigners to drive all these Sixty60 and Uber bikes”.

This sort of blunt-force ignorance is pretty unattractive in a normal person but unforgivable in a political leader with the power to shape public perceptions.

More to the point, it is doing huge damage to South Africa’s reputation. A few days ago, Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala warned of the “severe damage to our national and commercial reputations in many African countries” from this anti-migrant bile.

“Our collective folly and ineptitude on migration have lost us the moral high ground in Africa, making it harder for South African businesses to trade in the rest of our continent,” he said.

Tshabalala said that while the police were able to keep a lid on violence around June 30, it should never have escalated to this point in the first place.

“If South Africa had had stronger institutions over the past 20 years, we would have had better control over our borders. We would have had a legal migration system that was more rational, more humane and more in line with the goal of African unity,” he said.

The country also would have had much faster growth and lower unemployment, he said. And public goods would have been in better shape, with better housing, health care and policing.

Tshabalala has a simple fix: “We need to get our act together regarding migration and our relationships with our fellow Africans.”

Which is easier said than done. But the opportunity cost of alienating South Africa’s neighbours, at a particularly fertile time, is clear.

At the Africa Unlocked conference, so many discussions, both on stage and at the bar, were about the imminent listing of Aliko Dangote’s oil refinery, which looks set to raise $4bn in the continent’s largest IPO. Say what you will about Dangote — and critics usually start with “crony capitalist” — that’s a big payday.

As much as the “Africa rising” narrative has become a cliché that has failed to deliver, the Dangote refinery suggests that this time there is actual cash on the table.

Mo Dewji, the first Tanzanian to feature on the cover of Forbes magazine and the 14th wealthiest African, told conference delegates how his company was started by his grandparents, who sold small packets of salt from a corner store.

“People were buying and selling in grams,” he said, detailing how it expanded into food processing, edible oils, soaps, detergents, banking, insurance and logistics. Today, it employs 40,000 people and will generate $3bn in revenue this year.

“Africa’s growth will depend not only on what we produce but on how well we connect to the world,” Dewji said.

In other words, alienating the continent isn’t exactly the winning strategy — even if our politicians don’t know it.