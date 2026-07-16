NATASHA MARRIAN: Compromised cadres and broken compasses

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It is the best of times for the unaccountable cadres and officials in the City of Joburg, but the worst of times for highly esteemed and now suspended Tshwane municipal manager Johann Mettler, renowned for his ability to salvage a sinking municipal ship.

(supplied)

His suspension has hit hard — particularly for a man who lives and breathes the important work he does. He laughingly tells the FM he does not know what to do with his time. Worse, his wife is “panicking”; she says she could barely handle him at home for weekends and now that he is suspended, he is there indefinitely.

Mettler’s track record in Tshwane is already impressive, having kept the sinking ship afloat and sailed it to shore where it is now under intense repair.

But this is not the first time he has been pulled in to restore municipalities that were running aground. From securing the first clean audit of the Western Cape’s Drakenstein municipality in 2014, to his work in KwaZulu-Natal’s Msunduzi and Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape to Standerton in Mpumalanga, his track record is positive. Mettler has seen it all and is deeply committed to public service.

The comparison with Joburg is inescapable.

There, the ANC/EFF/PA coalition has evaded accountability, shielding municipal manager Floyd Brink in the face of an unlawful wage deal, an unfunded budget and R23bn in unlawful, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

After the National Treasury withheld the city’s monthly equitable share, Joburg deputy mayor Loyiso Masuku rambled on in a media briefing about a functioning disciplinary board. But she did not specify who would face the board; whether it would be Brink, the city’s administrative head and legally accountable senior official, is anyone’s guess.

In Tshwane, the municipal manager lifted the city out of a financial crisis; ensured a funded budget after four years of unfunded ones; complied with all Treasury requirements to obtain Tshwane’s equitable share allocation; dramatically reduced unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful spending; and increased revenue collection. Yet he was booted out by a coalition with similar players: the ANC, the EFF and ActionSA.

“Yeah, it’s a bit of a surprise,” Mettler tells the FM this week, days after the council held what he says was an illegal vote for his suspension on 13 charges — most of them blatant lies, others deliberate distortions of the facts. “I mean, 13 charges and not one of them is about theft or fraud. It’s ridiculous.”

What makes it even more frustrating is that members of the Tshwane executive have in recent months spoken out publicly and positively about his contribution. “All of this doesn’t make sense,” he says.

He is heading to court to challenge his suspension with papers set to be filed this week, challenging the procedural flaws in the process.

It is easy to be cynical about government officials fighting moves to suspend them when the state is replete with delinquents, arrogant to the point of blindness to their own shortcomings.

But Mettler’s track record and the turnaround he effected in Tshwane is clear, when one follows its financial position from before his arrival in 2022 to its current state.

After years of coalition dysfunction and a year under the rule of hapless Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s useless administration, Tshwane was broke.

In November that year, we owed them R6.6bn and in June of this year, we owed them R4.1bn. A R2.5bn decrease in the debt takes some management — Johann Mettler

“I inherited a fairly chaotic situation,” says Mettler. “We were operating on an unfunded budget. It was the weirdest thing. We were budgeting to spend much more than what our income was going to be.

“We had a very, very severe cash flow problem. Eskom was in fact our banker to a large extent. So we don’t pay Eskom, but you pay others, you pay salaries. We had to stabilise that and we had to make very difficult decisions. One of which was, of course, the decision to not give salary increases for the 2023-2024 financial year.

“We also owed Sars [the South African Revenue Service]. There was a VAT penalty of about R2.8bn. Any one of those things, including the VAT penalty, could have sunk us. If Eskom had attached our account, it would have been the death knell. We stabilised it by containing our expenditure, for example, on the salary front.

“We put in place enhanced revenue management, where we literally track what we do on a daily basis. We have improved our collection, our billing. Towards the end of 2024, we recovered [to such an extent] that we could pay Eskom on its current account and even start repaying the outstanding debt, which at that stage was R6.6bn.

“In November that year, we owed them R6.6bn and in June of this year, we owed them R4.1bn. A R2.5bn decrease in the debt takes some management.”

The city’s audit remains qualified with findings, but those findings have been reduced from 14 in 2023/2024 to two in the latest round. The city’s ratings outlook has also shown huge improvement, but the Tshwane council was unmoved.

Instead, it showed its true colours when it spared an official publicly accused of corruption at the Madlanga commission. The council coalition claimed tender-rigging allegations against the city’s chief financial officer Gareth Mnisi were “less serious”.

The complaint against Mettler was brought by the EFF, whose leader Julius Malema allegedly colluded with disgraced crime intelligence officer Feroz Khan, through Malema’s tobacco-dealing funders.

Among the EFF’s complaints was that Mettler had appointed Revo Spies to the Tshwane metro police irregularly, and that he was not qualified for the post. News24 reports Spies is a former deputy chief of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), who testified at the Madlanga commission about the unlawful fitting of blue lights to vehicles provided to alleged cartel boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala by disgraced EMPD boss Julius Mkhwanazi.

The ANC and EFF are throwing mud at a competent administrator, hoping it will stick. It is galling, but unfortunately the rule rather than the exception in South Africa’s broken municipal politics.

Marrian is a political analyst at the Bureau for Economic Research