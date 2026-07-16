GEORDIN HILL-LEWIS: Leadership is not about choosing what is easy

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For years, the opinion pages and commentariat have pleaded for renewal, accountability and higher standards but then treated a difficult decision as evidence of chaos.

So when the FM asks whether I have overplayed my hand, it can only be right if leadership is now defined as the art of doing nothing difficult, offending no one important, and hoping that events improve by themselves. That’s not leadership.

It's all about leadership (123RF/korara/ximagination)

The flaw in much of the commentary is that it treats politics as something that happens between politicians. Who feels aggrieved? Who has gained or lost position? But politics is not about the comfort of politicians. It is about the consequences for citizens. The test is not whether a decision is smooth sailing; it is whether it strengthens the ability of government to deliver for the people who depend on it.

The easiest thing in politics is to do only the easy things. The more important question is whether a decision is right.

That is the standard I intend to apply as leader of the DA.

South Africa does not need politics as usual. We’ve had more than enough of that. We’ve had decades of caution dressed up as wisdom and loyalty dressed up as leadership. We’ve had a political culture in which difficult decisions are avoided because they may cause criticism, offend some or generate a few bad headlines.

That culture has not served South Africans well. It has produced a state too often organised around factions and personalities rather than around citizens. It has produced collapsing municipalities, failing services, unemployment, crime, weak institutions and a public that is sceptical that politics can change anything at all.

I did not stand for the leadership of the DA to see South Africa continue on the path of managed decline. I stood because I believe South Africa can work for everyone. But that will require serious change. And serious change requires higher standards.

That begins inside the DA itself.

By saying that our politics must move from subjects to citizens, it requires that government must be measured by the lived experience of the people it serves: schools work, clinics function, trains run, crimes are investigated, businesses grow and public money is protected.

Public office is not a reward … it’s a responsibility held on behalf of citizens

The DA cannot demand those standards of others if we are unwilling to apply them to ourselves.

That is why no position, in the party or in government, can be treated as an entitlement. Public office is not a reward for service rendered. It is a responsibility held on behalf of citizens.

Regarding whether I should be in parliament or in the GNU cabinet, I understand the argument, but I disagree with it. I chose to remain outside the national executive because the DA leader must be able to act independently. I do not owe my position to the president, a ministerial appointment or the internal compromises of the GNU. I owe it to the millions of South Africans who voted for the DA, and to the millions more who are looking for a party they can trust.

That independence allows me to say when the GNU is not working and when it is.

The same principle applies to the GNU. The DA did not enter government to be decorative. We entered government to help change the direction of the country. Where the GNU advances growth, jobs, clean government and better services, we will support it. Where it drifts back into business as usual, we will say so. The 2024 election did not give any party permission to carry on as before. It gave all of us an instruction to govern differently.

The ANC did not win a mandate in 2024 to govern as though nothing had changed. It won a mandate to negotiate, compromise and share decision-making. Where that happens, the DA will help make government work. Where it does not, we will speak plainly.

It is this type of democratic honesty that I wish to instil in our politics.

The FM is right about one thing: the DA must be focused on the local government elections. We are. The best election campaign the DA can run is to show voters that we are serious about clean government, delivery, accountability and building a party that governs for all.

The real question is not whether editorial writers approve of every decision I take. The real question is whether those decisions help build a DA, and ultimately a government, capable of delivering for the people of South Africa.

Hill-Lewis is leader of the DA