EDITORIAL: Justice must be seen to be done

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We suppose we must be grateful that Transnet Port Terminals (TPT) has announced the blacklisting of seven companies for fraud and corruption, following Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probes. These companies will be banned from doing business with public entities for 10 years. The SIU uncovered financial misconduct, bribery, theft of company assets, collusion, and submission of false information.

It is nearly 10 years since then public protector Thuli Madonsela’s “State of Capture” report identified rampant corruption in the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and Transnet. And it is four years since the Zondo commission final report confirmed “extensive wrongdoing” by Transnet board members and executives.

One the one hand, it is remarkable the rot is still being uncovered; on the other, it also shows how deeply embedded the rot was.

What TPT does not say is whether it will press for criminal charges against executives in the blacklisted companies. Nor does it name the companies. Nor does it say there will be prosecution of employees who are suspended or dismissed, or who resign before they can be dismissed. Why not?

It is as if removing the problem — an administrative correction — is enough. It is not. Extensive systematic fraud among suppliers and employees demands severe punishment by the state, which would also be a deterrent to future corruption.

It would be good to know if Transnet understands this — and, if so, it should make it clear that it does. Otherwise, it must be seen as encouraging corruption.