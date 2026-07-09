WATCH: El Niño outlook for the coming production season

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One of the major points of discussion among analysts and economists this past week was the likely impact of the expected El Niño on South Africa’s agriculture and consumer food price inflation in 2027.

The concerns are understandable, as the latest weather forecasts continue to signal that we are heading towards a severe El Niño. Its arrival will coincide with South Africa’s 2026/2027 summer crop season, which starts in mid-October.

In examining the likely impact of this El Niño on crop production and, subsequently, on consumer food price inflation, we need to consider two major factors.

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