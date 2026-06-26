WATCH: Policy priorities for a growing sector

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Recorded on the sidelines of the Agbiz Congress 2026 in Gqeberha, this episode of AgriView with Wandile features a wide-ranging conversation with Mooketsa Ramasodi, director-general of the department of agriculture.

Reflecting on a sector that continues to deliver record harvests, expanding exports and rising employment, the discussion explores the policy priorities needed to sustain South Africa’s agricultural growth while responding to challenges such as foot-and-mouth disease, extreme weather and market access constraints.

The conversation also examines the future of South African agriculture through the lens of food security, blended finance, biosecurity, digitalisation and innovation. Ramasodi outlines the initiatives shaping the sector’s next chapter, from strengthening extension services and expanding export opportunities to embracing new breeding technologies and improving regulatory efficiency. It is an insightful discussion on how the government, industry and farmers can work together to unlock agriculture’s full potential and build a more resilient, competitive and inclusive agricultural economy.

Watch the conversation here: