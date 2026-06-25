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The opinion piece by Mr Justice Malala, “South Africa’s disgraceful friendship with Russia”, presents a distorted and selective portrayal of Russia-South Africa relations. This is not the first time Mr Malala claims that Russia is an “embarrassing” ally of South Africa.

Mr Malala ignores historical facts, disregards the principles of sovereign equality that underpin relations between our countries and overlooks the substantial benefits of contemporary co-operation between Moscow and Pretoria.

The partnership between Russia and South Africa is neither accidental nor transactional. It is rooted in a shared history of struggle against colonialism and racial oppression, strengthened by decades of political solidarity and sustained today by common interests in development, economic co-operation and the pursuit of a more balanced international order. Mr Malala’s piece reflects a particular ideological interpretation of international affairs — one that approaches global politics primarily through a Western neocolonialist lens and evaluates international partnerships accordingly.

Any serious discussion of Russia-South Africa relations must begin with history. Long before it became politically convenient in many Western capitals to oppose apartheid, the Soviet Union stood with South Africa’s liberation movements. It provided diplomatic support, educational and academic opportunities, military training and material assistance to the ANC and other organisations engaged in the struggle against racial oppression. The bonds forged during South Africa’s liberation struggle still influence the tone and substance of Russia-South Africa relations today.

A defining feature of modern Russia-South Africa relations is mutual respect for sovereignty. Russia does not dictate domestic policies, electoral choices or international alignments. Nor does it impose political conditions or ideological expectations on its partners. International partnerships are most durable when they are based on respect. Russia’s engagement with South Africa is guided by dialogue and practical co-operation, not coercion or interference.

Beyond bilateral and continental co-operation, Russia and South Africa also work closely within Brics

Mr Malala’s insinuations regarding Russia’s alleged alignment with extremist movements do not withstand serious scrutiny. Russia is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country comprising more than 190 ethnic groups, with a constitutional framework designed to preserve unity and diversity. Russia’s historical engagement with Africa, Asia and Latin America has consistently been grounded in anti-colonial solidarity and opposition to racial discrimination. Reducing this record to selective references or associations with individual participants at international forums is neither balanced nor analytically sound.

Mr Malala presents the conflict in Ukraine as though its origins are self-evident. They are not. A comprehensive understanding requires engagement with the broader historical and security context in which the crisis has been developing for many years. From our perspective, the roots of the conflict lie in a prolonged period of geopolitical tension, the gradual erosion of the post-Cold War European security architecture, and repeated expansion of Nato eastwards despite long-standing Russian objections. These developments created a cumulative pattern of mistrust and strategic instability.

Russia values South Africa’s consistent emphasis on dialogue and peaceful resolution. South Africa has played a constructive role through its peace initiatives and its engagement with all relevant parties. Russia appreciates the efforts of the South African presidency to find diplomatic solutions.

Friendship between nations is also defined by shared purpose in the present and future. This is particularly evident in Russia’s deepening engagement with Africa. The Russia-Africa Partnership Forum and the Russia-Africa Summit process have become key pillars of institutional co-operation between Russia and the African continent. These platforms reflect a growing commitment to structured, long-term engagement across political, economic and social dimensions.

These forums are not symbolic. They have facilitated practical co-operation in education, where tens of thousands of African students study in Russian universities, in agriculture and food security, in industrial development and in scientific and technological exchange. They also provide African states with an institutional platform to engage Russia as an equal partner. South Africa remains a central participant in this evolving partnership and one of Russia’s most important partners on the continent.

Beyond bilateral and continental co-operation, Russia and South Africa also work closely within Brics. This platform reflects the broader transformation of the international system towards multipolarity and greater representation for emerging economies.

The relationship between Russia and South Africa is not defined by external expectations or geopolitical narratives. It is defined by sovereign choice, historical experience and mutual interest. No external pressure or political commentary can alter the reality that Russia and South Africa engage as equal partners in the pursuit of shared goals of development, stability and a more balanced international system.

Kalinin is senior counsellor and head of communications at the embassy of the Russian Federation in South Africa