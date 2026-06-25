NATASHA MARRIAN: Hill-Lewis stirs the manure

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DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis’s planned reshuffle of his party’s ministers, including the demotion of his predecessor John Steenhuisen, exposes three fault lines in the DA and in the GNU.

The divisions in the DA grow starker by the week. Both the Sunday Times and News24 quoted DA sources as portraying the demotion of Steenhuisen as a “betrayal” that flew in the face of a promise by Hill-Lewis ahead of the DA leadership election in April.

The sources attributed Hill-Lewis’s move to a desire to appease farmers who have criticised Steenhuisen’s handling of the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak.

Hill-Lewis, mayor of Cape Town, had declared ahead of the DA’s April elective conference that he would not stand against Steenhuisen, a long-time friend and mentor. But everything changed when Steenhuisen announced in February he would not run for re-election, citing the need to focus on FMD and other issues in the agriculture portfolio.

City of Cape Town Executive Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis at the DA media briefing to introduce 27 DA Mayors at its head office in Johannesburg (Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/Business Day)

DA funders and powerful backers had long been unhappy with Steenhuisen’s leadership. Among other things, there was his appointment of Roman Cabanac as his chief of staff in the agriculture ministry, the acrimony around his sacking of Dion George, a credit card debt default judgment for R150,000 in May 2025; it was clear that Steenhuisen had to make way for a new leader ahead of the November 4 local government election.

This did not mean he was any less popular within sections of the party. Some insiders argue that if he had run against Hill-Lewis, he would likely have retained the leadership.

That Hill-Lewis’s proposal to axe Steenhuisen was prematurely leaked to the media is an indication of the internal challenges that await him — an ominous portent ahead of what could be the most significant local government election in three decades.

The DA is going big in the November 4 poll in a way it has not done before. It has always done relatively well in Gauteng, but has never before put up a candidate as politically senior as Helen Zille for any post in the province. (It came as a shock when Herman Mashaba won the Joburg mayoral chain in 2016 in DA colours, albeit through an alliance with the EFF.)

Now, for the first time, the DA appears serious about winning the three big Gauteng metros. Internal division could scupper these efforts, though insiders say the demotion of Steenhuisen — to be replaced in the portfolio by an Afrikaner, Willie Aucamp — was partly aimed at shoring up the party’s Afrikaner voter base with a view to winning the City of Tshwane outright.

Hill-Lewis did communicate with Ramaphosa before going public, but felt he had to make the announcement or be pre-empted by the leaks

The second weakness revealed by Hill-Lewis’s move is that the GNU is running on fumes.

The statement of intent signed by the GNU parties makes clear that the appointment of the executive is the prerogative of the president, in consultation with the leaders of the relevant parties.

The ANC felt Hill-Lewis jumped the gun by announcing the DA’s changes before Ramaphosa had approved them. It issued a statement condemning Hill-Lewis, reiterating that the make-up of the cabinet is Ramaphosa’s constitutionally assigned prerogative. Apparently, Hill-Lewis did communicate with Ramaphosa before going public but felt he had to make the announcement or be pre-empted by the leaks.

Insiders say the two parties have not met at secretariat level since the election of the new DA leadership in April. While meetings were more frequent when Zille was the federal executive committee chair, there has not been a handover process whereby her successor Ashor Sarupen could be brought up to speed on the channels of communication between the two parties.

This lack of contact, through the informal back channels that date from the dispute over the national budget in March 2025, was acknowledged by an ANC insider as a weakness that should be addressed.

Another problem for some in the ANC is the appointment by Hill-Lewis of veteran DA strategist Ryan Coetzee to “oversee” DA ministers in the cabinet. The precipitative move to axe Steenhuisen was laid at Coetzee’s door by some insiders.

While Coetzee is credited with having driven the DA’s steady growth after 1994, he is not widely popular in the party and is viewed as divisive. He worked closely with Tony Leon in the 1990s and later with Zille when she was premier of the Western Cape but moved to the UK in 2012. Hill-Lewis, in effect, brought back an old hand to drive the party forward into new and uncharted terrain, with the goal of achieving something the DA has not come close to before: largest party status in a metro other than Cape Town.

The third issue exposed by the reshuffle saga, or rather confirmed, is Ramaphosa’s indolence. The president has always seemed inert when it comes to overhauling his cabinet, even when there are compelling reasons to act. He has two acting ministers reporting to him in crucial portfolios, police and social development. He seldom makes changes until they become unavoidable.

He was predictably annoyed at Hill-Lewis’s announcement last Wednesday, with insiders confirming that the move caused embarrassment for the president.

“This is a matter that must never be broached publicly. The DA think they took the high ground; they are mistaken,” a source in the Presidency tells the FM. Ramaphosa told journalists over the weekend that the make-up of the cabinet is his prerogative, “finish and klaar”.

It is anyone’s guess how long it will take Ramaphosa to give effect to the changes proposed by Hill-Lewis. It appears likely that he will indeed do so, given his personal interest in keeping the DA onside in the unfolding impeachment process over the Phala Phala cash-in-the-couch mystery.

Hill-Lewis has triggered far-reaching repercussions with his announcement; managing them successfully will mark the first major test of his freshly minted leadership.

Marrian is a political analyst at the Bureau for Economic Research