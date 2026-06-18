WATCH: The demographic and economic trends reshaping South Africa

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Recorded on the sidelines of the Agbiz Congress 2026 in Gqeberha, this episode of AgriView with Wandile features an insightful conversation with statistician-general Risenga Maluleke on the demographic and economic trends reshaping South Africa. From population migration and provincial growth patterns to changing industry dynamics and labour market realities, the discussion explores how official statistics provide a clearer understanding of where the country has come from — and where it is heading. The conversation also examines agriculture’s unique role in the economy.

Watch the conversation here: