JUSTICE MALALA: South Africa’s disgraceful friendship with Russia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If there is an alliance in international relations that makes no economic, political, financial or cultural sense, it is the tie-up between Moscow and Pretoria.

Russia’s actions continue to be antithetical to every principle that South Africa supposedly holds dear. Why does South Africa continue this relationship? What is in it for us, except embarrassment, pain and abuse?

Cyril Ramaphosa and Vladimir Putin (Reuters/Alexander Nemenov)

On October 22 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa travelled to Kazan, where he hugged Russian President Vladimir Putin. He declared: “We continue to see Russia as a valued ally, as a valued friend who supported us right from the beginning, from the days of our struggle against apartheid.”

How exactly is Russia allied to peaceful South Africa these days? Russia is burnishing its warmongering credentials by continuing its assault against freedom and sovereignty in Ukraine. It is suppressing dissent and jailing pro-democracy activists in Russia. And it is supporting far-right, anti-immigrant, racist movements across Europe.

Last week Russia assembled far-right Western figures, misogynists, homophobes and other cranks at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Kremlin’s answer to Davos. Among the dignitaries was Errol Musk, father of Elon Musk, the world’s richest man and South Africa’s bête noire.

Errol Musk has in the past asserted that black South Africans were not oppressed under apartheid, claiming instead that white South Africans “fed them and gave them work”. He has explored options to relocate white Afrikaner farming families to Russia and has claimed that the US is “doomed” as it supposedly becomes a minority-white nation.

He was welcomed in Russia, where he met Britain’s most prominent far-right, anti-Muslim activist, Tommy Robinson. Musk and Robinson — who spent the week issuing calls for his supporters to take to the streets across the UK over a knife attack in Belfast — vowed, in a video to their followers, to “cause some trouble”.

Robinson said last year that Elon Musk was paying his legal costs as he went on trial for refusing to comply with a police request in 2024. Elon Musk and X are among the key disseminators of the lie that there is a “white genocide” in South Africa.

More than 3,000 Africans lured into fighting on the frontlines have been wounded or have died. Black Lives Matter, right?

Among other guests fêted at the economic forum last week was Andrew Tate, the misogynistic influencer. The Anti-Defamation League says Tate teaches his “acolytes that women are inferior and morally deficient beings who are good only for sex and status building and who deserve to be physically, sexually and emotionally abused”. Tate faces six criminal and civil investigations in Romania, the UK and the US.

If South Africa sees itself as a “valued ally and friend” of Russia, then these are its friends, too.

Just nine months before Ramaphosa made his claim of friendship with Russia, the country’s leading opposition activist and political prisoner, Alexei Navalny, died in a “corrective colony” in the Arctic while serving a 19-year prison sentence on trumped-up charges of fraud and extremism. He was 47.

The world exploded in protest. South Africa at first refused to issue a statement. Later, our then foreign minister, Naledi Pandor, issued a limp statement. But it came only after newspapers questioned the silence.

At a time when South Africa needed to stand for principle, it opted to stand by the strongman Putin. And it has done so consistently during the tenure of Jacob Zuma and Ramaphosa.

Over the past four years, Russia has sent thousands of Africans to the frontline to fight its senseless war against Ukraine. Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has been implicated in duping some of these recruits into fighting. Her own family laid criminal complaints against her. Notably, the state has been slow to act on these.

More than 3,000 Africans lured into fighting on the frontlines have been wounded or have died. Black Lives Matter, right?

South Africa’s principles can’t be applied selectively. We can’t claim we stand for freedom, democracy and peace when we deal with some countries, yet disregard these principles when we deal with a Russian state that is boosting far-right racists while sending Africans to die in its war against Ukraine.

Calling such a state an ally and friend is a betrayal of everything South Africa claims to stand for.