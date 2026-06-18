GIDEON POGRUND & PAUL PRETORIUS: The ones who join the corruption dots

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South Africa’s future is endangered by its descent into what analysts are with ever greater frequency describing as a “mafia state”. This threat can be addressed only through a bold and innovative approach involving collaboration between anticorruption stakeholders in which civil society plays an integral role.

A mafia state has been defined by academics Anthea McCarthy-Jones and Mark Turner as “being run like a criminal organisation that materially benefits a network of family and friends”. In South Africa today these networks are comprised of syndicates, large and small, that have their origins in common commercial or other interests in state or state-owned entities and even in serving international interests. As these syndicates have grown, so has their influence. Political and criminal elites have become intertwined.

Allegations placed before the Madlanga commission indicate that these conditions are increasing in South Africa. Organised criminal networks have, to varying degrees, sought to exercise control over and extort benefits from a range of South African economic sectors involving for example municipalities, the construction and transport industries and critical infrastructure such as the Transnet and Eskom supply chains.

This capture is perfected and protected by the infiltration of law enforcement agencies. It is enforced by extreme violence, including the targeted assassination of whistleblowers. As a result, a parallel and illicit economy has grown that causes great harm and ongoing loss to the regular economy.

The 2025 global organised crime index ranks South Africa as having the seventh-worst levels of criminality in the world, placing it alongside nations such as Afghanistan, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Paraguay, Mexico, Colombia and Myanmar. As tends to be the case in these countries, South Africa’s systemic criminality undermines foreign direct investment, stalls growth and shatters public trust in societal institutions.

Reversing the slide toward a mafia state hinges on the contribution of several societal stakeholders. This includes those in civil society, particularly investigative media, nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) and academic institutions. They do vital work in exposing and challenging corruption.

Criminal networks have, to varying degrees, sought to exercise control over and extort benefits from a range of South African economic sectors

Their efforts draw on a long, noble tradition, reminiscent of the courageous civil society action that challenged apartheid. However, the impact of civil society stakeholders’ work is reduced because they tend to operate in a siloed fashion. To ensure that the struggle against corruption is more effective, they need to collaborate more closely with one another.

They also need to work more closely with the business community. Business for South Africa, through Business Against Crime South Africa, has for some time been engaged in crucial anticorruption work.

To address this need, the Gordon Institute for Business Science’s (Gibs) Centre for Business Ethics, together with former senior officials from the Zondo commission, established the Anti-Corruption Coalition (ACC) in September 2023. The ACC leverages Gibs’s convening power as a neutral, trusted institution to draw together diverse anticorruption stakeholders. They hail from civil society, including investigative media, NGOs and academia, as well as from law enforcement agencies and business.

The ACC collates, processes and examines information from these stakeholders to develop a comprehensive analysis of South Africa’s slide into a mafia state. This builds on the work of the Zondo commission, which, to borrow a phrase famously coined by the late Pravin Gordhan, sought to “join the dots”— to connect seemingly discrete developments and understand the systemic nature of state capture.

The corruption “virus” has since “mutated” from state capture to an emerging mafia state. This makes it harder to join the dots, as mafia-like corruption tends to be more diffuse and insidious. Unlike state capture, for which responsibility could ultimately be traced back principally to the Zuma network and Gupta families, a mafia state has no single source. But to combat corruption effectively it is vital to understand whether corrupt behaviour is part of a systemic pattern or merely of an ad hoc nature.

By collating, processing and analysing information shared by various anticorruption stakeholders, the ACC aims to advance this understanding. These analyses are, in turn, shared with anticorruption stakeholders with the aim of enabling and enhancing their work. Drawing on these analyses, the ACC also engages in advancing public awareness of corruption in South Africa with the aim of encouraging active opposition to it.

The country has a history of deep societal division and polarisation, which is part of the legacy of apartheid. But it also has a rich history of collective action — of people working closely together, sometimes across societal divisions, to confront wrongdoing and injustice.

In the current struggle against corruption it is this history that must be drawn on.

The writers are the founders of the ACC at the Gibs Centre for Business Ethics