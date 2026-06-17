Opinion

PODCAST: South Africa’s consumer food price inflation is at its lowest level in 17 months

There has been a broad deceleration across various food products

Wandile Sihlobo

Wandile Sihlobo

Cash-strapped shoppers, hit by high interest rates and inflation, are spending less on discretionary items like clothes and shoes and more on food and essentials.
(123RF)

South Africa’s consumer food price inflation continues to slow. Figures released by Stats SA on June 17 show that consumer food price inflation slowed to 1.6% in May, down from 2.8% in March. This is the lowest level in 17 months.

There was a broad deceleration across various food products. At the core of moderating consumer food price inflation are lower prices for grains and oilseeds and fruit and vegetables, driven by ample domestic and global supplies. We continue to believe that meat poses minimal risks to inflation, and meat price inflation has slowed in recent months. Base effects on meat prices, along with continued cattle slaughter, have helped ease price inflation. Poultry production conditions are also favourable.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

PODCAST: South Africa’s consumer food price inflation is at its lowest level in 17 months

2

Keep it simple, stupid: how to outfox competitors

3

PODCAST: South Africa’s farming fortunes are positive at the start of 2026

4

JUSTICE MALALA: Two X-men and a woman

5

A bad week for Vincent Tseka

Related Articles