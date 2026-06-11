WATCH: Investing in transformation and sustainability

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In this special episode of AgriView with Wandile, recorded on the sidelines of the Agbiz Congress 2026 in Gqeberha, Wandile Sihlobo sits down with Daneel Rossouw, head of sales: agriculture at Nedbank, to discuss the challenges and opportunities shaping South African agriculture. Against the backdrop of devastating floods in the Western Cape, the conversation explores the far-reaching impact of climate events on farming, infrastructure and agricultural value chains, while considering what this means for the sector’s future growth.

The discussion also turns to the role of finance in building a more resilient and inclusive agricultural economy. From transformation funding and commercial black farmer development to climate-smart agriculture, regenerative practices and innovative public-private partnerships, Rossouw shares Nedbank’s perspective on investing in long-term sustainability. It is a timely conversation that highlights how collaboration across the value chain will be essential to unlocking agriculture’s full potential in South Africa.

Watch the episode here: