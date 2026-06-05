Opinion

WATCH: Critical growth discussions at the Agbiz Congress 2026

Wandile Sihlobo unpacks themes, debates and policy priorities — and what they mean for farmers, agribusiness and the economy

Wandile Sihlobo

Wandile Sihlobo

A social compact developed by the government, agribusiness, labour and other stakeholders aims to bring notable changes to agriculture by 2030, says the writer.
(Thapelo Morebudi)

South African agriculture continues to show remarkable resilience despite facing major challenges, from animal disease outbreaks and port inefficiencies to rising fuel costs and municipal service failures.

In this episode of AgriView, filmed during the Agbiz Congress 2026 in Gqeberha, Wandile Sihlobo takes viewers inside the critical conversations on this year’s programme, exploring issues that will shape the future of South African agribusiness. From logistics reform and trade diversification to economic diplomacy and municipal performance, these are the discussions occupying industry leaders as they seek to unlock sustainable growth for the sector.

With agricultural exports up 11% in the first quarter of 2026 and record harvests expected across several commodities, South Africa has significant opportunities ahead. But sustaining growth will require efficient ports, functioning railways, better local infrastructure, and expanded access to global markets.

Join Wandile as he unpacks the key themes, debates and policy priorities driving the Agbiz Congress 2026 agenda — and what they mean for farmers, agribusiness and the broader South African economy.

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