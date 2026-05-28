TIM COHEN: A ticket to Mars, but no hand on the wheel

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Is the proposed SpaceX listing the high-water mark of the modern cult of the founder — the moment public markets accept that an extraordinary entrepreneur should be allowed to take the public’s money while remaining largely beyond its control? Or is it the moment when, in their enthusiasm for the biggest flotation in history, American markets decide shareholder protection is best left on the launch pad?

The question matters because SpaceX is proposing something unusually uncompromising.

A netizen is checking the SpaceX logo on his mobile phone and the SpaceX website on his computer in Suqian City, Jiangsu Province, China (CFOTO)

The filing reveals that Elon Musk holds 85.1% of the company’s combined voting power, overwhelmingly through Class B shares carrying 10 votes each. Public investors will mostly get Class A shares, with one vote each. Musk will be chairman, chief executive and chief technology officer. Removing him from those jobs, or from the board, requires a majority vote of Class B shareholders — which, in practice, means Musk.

There is more. SpaceX’s charter renounces, within limits, claims to certain business opportunities that may arise for specified people associated with the company. Musk does not run only SpaceX; he occupies the centre of a business solar system involving Tesla, xAI, X, Neuralink and The Boring Company. The danger is that he may make a perfectly rational decision for the Muskonomy which is less attractive for an ordinary SpaceX shareholder.

Shareholders’ legal recourse is also constrained: disputes are directed to mandatory arbitration, investors must waive jury trials and collective litigation becomes difficult. As a “controlled company”, SpaceX can avoid certain governance requirements, including fully independent nominating and compensation committees.

Stacked together, these provisions make the SpaceX listing mind-blowing. It is something close to the apotheosis of founder control.

But the argument in favour is not absurd. The empirical evidence suggests vision may require insulation from quarterly impatience. Shareholders are free to decide whether they believe in the founder; if they do, they cannot then be shocked when he behaves like one.

Corporate history supplies impressive examples. Amazon’s infrastructure spending looked extravagant until it became Amazon Web Services. Google’s founders feared market pressure would reduce an inventive technology company to an advertising machine. Mark Zuckerberg makes much the same case at Meta: the builder may understand the destination better than fund managers seeking a few extra points before bonus season.

An activist investor demanding a special dividend from the Mars programme might deserve to be placed gently into the airlock

SpaceX gives that argument an almost unfair advantage. Musk did not inherit a mattress chain and announce that only he possessed the vision to sell mattresses online. He created a rocket company that transformed launch economics, built a vast satellite communications business and turned plans once confined to comic books into engineering proposals. An activist investor demanding a special dividend from the Mars programme might deserve to be placed gently into the airlock.

The objection is not that founder control is always wrong. It is that control designed for the visionary beginning can become dangerous in the mature middle. Interests diverge, conflicts multiply, accountability fades and the innovation premium becomes a governance discount. South African investors know something about that: Naspers and Remgro, with entrenched voting arrangements of different kinds, have both spent long periods trading at notable discounts to underlying value, even if governance is not the only explanation.

Yet exchanges are increasingly siding with founders — almost to a fault. Technology IPOs have become the debutantes of global capitalism and exchanges the anxious hosts at a dance, relaxing the dress code in the hope that the prettiest company would attend. Hong Kong changed course after losing Alibaba to New York. London loosened its listing regime in 2024 to welcome more founder-controlled companies. The balance of risks increasingly favours the founder argument, and that has a lot to do with the kinds of companies the modern world is kicking out. Companies capable of altering the future are usually built by people who are unusually willing to ignore the present.

South Africa has joined the movement, but with adult supervision. The JSE permits weighted voting shares, capped at 20 votes each, but requires conversion after 10 years unless ordinary shareholders approve an extension. Transfers generally trigger conversion, and on sensitive matters — including rights changes, auditors, independent directors, reverse takeovers and delisting — enhanced shares are reduced to one vote each.

SpaceX would not fit comfortably within that compromise. Its 10:1 ratio falls within the JSE cap, but it has no comparable compulsory sunset and gives Musk entrenched authority over board control and his own removal.

SpaceX may produce astonishing returns. It may send people to Mars. But founder control is easiest to admire while rockets are landing and revenues rising. The test comes when conflicts are no longer theoretical, ambitions become more eccentric, or the man at the centre proves fallible.